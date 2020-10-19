Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Eurobites: Telefónica targets 2M German homes with new fiber network – report

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 10/19/2020
Comment (0)

  • Telefónica Germany plans to cover about 2 million households with a new fiber network built in equity partnership with Allianz, according to a report in Spain's Expansion newspaper. Including the full costs of connecting properties, the overall investment would reportedly be about €5 billion ($5.9 billion), according to the latest report. It says the resulting network would be operated as an "open" wholesale network, offering connectivity services to broadband retailers. Responding to the news, analysts at Jefferies said the project did not look disruptive because it would only account for about 5% of German premises. "However, once fiber is deployed in an area, it is spoken for as overbuild is generally uneconomic," said Jefferies in a research note. "In this sense, competitive fiber deployments nibble away at Deutsche Telekom's incumbent status even if relatively limited in scope."

  • Covage, the French builder of fiber-optic networks, announced that its deployment had reached the milestone of 1 million homes and business premises. The company, which is said to be France's fourth-largest fiber wholesale operator, was acquired last November by Altice, a service provider with both fixed and mobile networks in France and other countries. At the time of the deal in November, Altice said the two companies had already built networks to around 2.5 million homes and would eventually cover about 8 million. "All our teams are mobilized in the territories to maintain the acceleration of deployments despite the current health context in order to allow all French people to have access to optical fiber," said Pascal Rialland, Covage's chairman, in today's announcement.

  • There was another shout-out for open RAN technology and some of its usual suspects after Vodafone said it had made a voice call on an open RAN test network in the Netherlands using gear and software provided by Japan's NEC and US-based Altiostar (majority owned by Japan's Rakuten). Open RAN, lest anyone is still ignorant, promises a level of interoperability between different suppliers that is lacking in traditional networks. NEC is already providing many of the 5G radio units for Rakuten's commercial deployment in Japan, with Altiostar responsible for the software that runs across them.

  • Finland's Nokia received a pat on the back from analyst firm GlobalData for its managed services efforts. The vendor, which was quick to parade its achievements in a press release, was called out as a "leader" for its network design and optimization skills in 5G. It's the second year in a row that Nokia has been hailed as a managed services leader. "Nokia's network operations services – supplemented with operations of data centers and customer-facing applications – has often been earlier than its peers in rationalizing contracts, driving efficiencies through AI and quality methodologies, and experimenting with applying webscale models to carrier operations," said Andy Hicks, a principal analyst at GlobalData, in a statement.

    — Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Webinar: The Rise of Automation and Orchestration in Service Provider Networks
    Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
    Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
    October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
    5G Transport & Network Strategies
    November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Global Telecoms Awards
    November 6, 2020, London, UK
    SD-WAN Digital Symposium
    November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    October 20, 2020 Transforming 5G Networks With Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways
    October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
    October 21, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day Two: Private Mobile Networks
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series™: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    October 22, 2020 Cloud Native – The Next Frontier of Network Transformation
    October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
    October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
    October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
    October 29, 2020 Edge Cloud – Monetizing Your Beachfront Property
    November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
    November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
    November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
    November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
    November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
    November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
    Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
    What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
    Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
    COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE