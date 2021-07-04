Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cloud Native World Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Eurobites: T-Mobile Netherlands goes Dutch on fiber venture

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 4/7/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Lutz Schüler named as boss of post-merger Virgin Media/O2 entity; Ericsson does 5G in Malta; UK sets up new regulatory unit to tame tech titans.

  • T-Mobile Netherlands is hoping to reach 1 million Dutch households with fiber within five years through a partnership with Open Dutch Fibre, which is itself a joint venture between KKR Infrastructure and Deutsche Telecom Capital Partners. T-Mobile is pumping at least €700 million (US$832 million) into the project, according to Reuters. In the Netherlands, T-Mobile competes against incumbent KPN and VodafoneZiggo. KKR Infrastructure is becoming a significant player in the European fiber scene, having already secured a major stake in FiberCop, Italy's recently established last-mile network grid. (See FiberCop is go after KKR and Fastweb firm up stakes.)

  • Lutz Schüler, the current CEO of Virgin Media, has been officially earmarked as CEO of the proposed joint venture between Telefónica UK (O2) and Virgin Media, winning out over Mark Evans, who has been CEO at O2 for the last five years. Prior to his time at Virgin Media, Schüler spent seven years as CEO of Unitymedia, Liberty Global's German operation. Patricia Cobian, currently chief financial officer at O2, will retain that position at the merged entity. Of course, this all assumes that the Virgin/O2 deal will pass all the relevant regulatory scrutiny... (See Telefónica, Liberty Global in talks to combine UK ops – report.)

  • Ericsson has landed a 5G RAN deal in Malta, with operator Epic. The vendor will be bringing its usual panoply of RAN-related goodies to the party, including spectrum-sharing and Massive MIMO technology. According to Ericsson, the deal brings its worldwide total of commercial 5G agreements and contracts to 135 – though only 77 of these have been publicly announced.

  • The UK government has set up a new unit within the Competition and Markets Authority specifically charged with keeping a watchful eye on tech heavyweights and how they engage with their content providers and advertisers. From its description, the Digital Markets Unit (DMU) sounds like it will attempt to do what the European Union is already doing on a pan-European basis, but in a plucky-Britain-on-its-own-against-the-world kind of way. Good luck with that... (See EU readies sweeping new tech 'rules of the road'.)

  • Deutsche Telekom is targeting startups and small businesses with a new, limited-period IoT tariff, LPWA Start, which offers a minimum of five and a maximum of ten pre-activated SIM cards with which companies can create their own "IoT landscape," using them in sensors, trackers and other devices.

  • Nokia's latest sustainability report reveals, among other things, that it has exceeded its target of enabling 6.5 billion wireless subscriptions two years ahead of schedule.

  • EE, the mobile arm of UK incumbent operator BT, is planning to extend the hours of some of its stores when they re-open on April 12 as part of the UK's pandemic lockdown easing. EE is anticipating a 50% "uptick" in demand for face-to-face tech support, as customers finally get human help with their phone problems.

  • China's ZTE has implemented what it says is Africa's first live 3G/4G/5G Tri-RAT dynamic spectrum sharing solution, after carrying out a trial on 2.1GHz spectrum within 15MHz bandwidth.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Small cell densification for 5G
    Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
    Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Open RAN World Digital Conference
    April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
    April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
    SD-WAN Digital Symposium
    May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
    April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
    April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
    April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
    April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
    April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Online Seminar Series
    April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    5G Evolution Outlook: Innovation Trends That Will Transform Beyond 2025 By Huawei
    5G Has Arrived. What Now? By Sarit Assaf, General Manager, Portfolio & Cloud, Technology Division, Amdocs
    Building a Network as Fast as the Future By Kevin Delaney, Cisco
    Cloud Complications, and How to Fix Them By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
    True Visibility from User to Application By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Is Wi-Fi 6 enough? The need for intelligent management By Bill McFarland, CTO, Plume
    Complementary security for Orange's Data and AI Ethics Council By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE