Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Eurobites: Swisscom and Salt come together on fiber

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 4/29/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Swisscom's Q1; Tele2 execs in departure lounge; Ericsson gets its kicks with Radio 6626.

  • Swisscom has entered into a fiber partnership with Salt, the rival operator that is owned by France-based Iliad. Under the terms of the deal, Salt will effectively share some of the cost of Swisscom's network investment and take on some of the associated business risks. Salt will have its own physical Layer 1 access in Swisscom's fiber network on which it can operate its own services. Swisscom will, however, continue to bear overall responsibility for network planning, expansion and maintenance, and will remain the owner of the infrastructure. Salt had previously established a joint venture with Sunrise in 2019 called Swiss Open Fiber, with the aim of building an FTTH network covering 1.5 million households, but this has now been dissolved. (See Salt hails strong end to a less than sunny year.)

  • Meanwhile, the resistance in certain Swiss districts to the rollout of 5G is proving a frustration for Swisscom CEO Urs Schaeppi, who vented his feelings on the matter while commenting on his company's first-quarter results. Group revenue rose by 2.4% year-on-year to 2.80 billion Swiss francs (US$3.08 billion), though this was little thanks to the domestic unit: Competition and price pressure continued to result in the decline in telecom services revenue in the Swiss market, by 3.5% to CHF1.388 billion ($1.530 billion). Fastweb, Swisscom's Italian subsidiary, continues to perform well, recording year-on-year revenue growth of 7%.

  • There are top-table changes ahead at ailing Nordic operator Tele2, with two executive vice presidents, Mikael Larsson and Samuel Skott, both moving on in September. Larsson, formerly CFO of Com Hem (the operator now owned by Tele2), is joining investment firm Triton, while Skott, who was a key player in the combination of the Tele2 and Com Hem brands, is heading for unspecified pastures new. (See Tele2 suspends 2020 financial guidance amid COVID-19 uncertainty.)

  • Ericsson is trumpeting a new product, its Radio 6626, a three-sector, dual-band affair that, says the vendor, can help communications service providers increase their Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) 5G frequency capacity. The Ericsson Radio 6626 can provide 720W of output power and weighs under 45kg.

  • Middle Eastern operator Ooredoo saw first-quarter EBITDA rise 6% year-on-year, to 3.21 billion Qatari Riyal ($881 million), on revenue that fell 1%, to QAR7.19 billion ($1.97 billion). The revenue decline was mainly due to a negative foreign exchange impact, said the Qatar-based operator.

  • Deutsche Telekom is doing its bit for the German coronavirus effort by making its advertising space available for a week to five non-profit organizations who have seen a significant increase in demand for their services during the pandemic. The operator will provide over 1,000 advertising spaces on TV, radio, newspapers, online and out-of-home media.

  • Revenue at Millicom, the Luxembourg-based operator that provides fixed and mobile services in Latin America and Africa under the Tigo brand, remained stable during the first quarter of 2021 at $1.088 billion. In its Latin American segment, Millicom saw a 1.3% year-on-year increase in service revenue, claiming "strong momentum" across all markets contributing to a 5.9% rise in EBITDA. (See Millicom preaches caution after a tough 2020.)

  • Irish operator Eir has been updating on the progress of its fiber rollout, announcing that its gigabit network is now available to customers in 79 towns and villages across the country. Together with its rural fiber rollout program, which was completed in 2019, more than 800,000 premises across Ireland can now access fiber broadband, says the operator.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Small cell densification for 5G
    Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
    Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    SD-WAN Digital Symposium
    May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    May 5, 2021 Laying the Foundations for 5G Network Slicing Management
    May 6, 2021 5G Network & Service Strategies: Lawful Interception Priorities
    May 6, 2021 Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey: Charting the Use of Hardware Acceleration and Integration in Open RAN Deployments
    May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
    May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
    May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
    May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
    May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
    May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
    May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Cisco Plus: Accelerating Your Business Outcomes With As-a-Service By James Mobley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Network Services, Cisco
    Assuring 5G Commercial Success With Advanced Innovative Service and Business Operations By Huawei
    Interview: Vincent Zhao outlined Huawei's Single Voice Core solution? By Vincent Zhao, President of the CS & IMS Domain, Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line
    The Promise of Open RAN By Anit Lohtia, 5G Strategy Lead, Dell Technologies
    Huawei Releases Digital-Intelligent Transformation Consulting Service to Empower Carriers’ Transformation By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By Mike Murphy, Nokia
    Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE