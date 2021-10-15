Eurobites: Proximus sprouts more fiber around Brussels

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Orange opens two more digital centers in Africa; Telia TV hosts HBO Max; smart-home wars.

Orange has flicked the switch on two new African "digital centers," one in Côte d'Ivoire and Cameroon. The centers comprise a coding school, a digital manufacturing workshop, a startup accelerator and Orange Ventures Africa, Orange's investment fund. There are now eight such centers in Africa, with more planned by the end of the year.

Telia is bringing the HBO Max streaming service onto its TV platform, offering the likes of The Sopranos and Gossip Girl to those Nordic households that want them. The fun starts on October 26.