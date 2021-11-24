"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Eurobites: Orange's Richard found guilty in Tapie case

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 11/24/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telenor divests Open Universe, FTTH assets; Vivendi has no plans to exit TIM; ADVA recommends Adtran bid to shareholders.

  • Orange CEO and Chairman Stephane Richard has been handed a one-year suspended jail sentence by a French court after it found him guilty of "complicity in the misuse of public funds" in a fraud case that dates back to 2008. Richard was accused of helping businessman Bernard Tapie cheat the French government out of around €403 million (US$455 million). France's finance minister has previously said that Richard will have to resign if convicted, even if he does not go to jail. Richard said in a statement that he rejected the decision and intends to appeal. A board meeting will take place at Orange later today which will no doubt reveal what the future holds for Richard at the company. (See Eurobites: Orange's Richard Braced for Fraud Case Verdict.)

  • Telenor has agreed to sell Open Universe and FTTH assets in the single dwelling unit (SDU) sector to Global Connect for 3 billion Swedish kronor ($329 million). The deal includes approximately 200,000 connected homes on the Open Universe platform and 14,000 connected homes in Telenor Sweden's SDU fiber infrastructure. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2022.

  • French media giant Vivendi says it has no plans to sell its 24% stake in Telecom Italia (TIM), possibly making life difficult for KKR, the private equity group that has made a €10.8 billion (US$12 billion) takeover bid for TIM. As Reuters reports, Vivendi has poured cold water on the KKR bid, saying it is too low. (See Telecom Italia faces $12.2B privatization bid from KKR.)

  • Germany's ADVA has recommended its shareholders accept the (approximately) $930 million takeover bid from Adtran, which the American firm put on the table over the summer. The companies believe that a combined entity, bearing the Adtran name, would put them in a strong position to take advantage of the current thirst for fiber in both Europe and the US. (See Adtran, ADVA to pursue merger amid fiber upswing.)

  • Ericsson and Orange Business Services are to work with steelmaker ArcelorMittal France on a private-network initiative called 5G Steel, which will test 4G/5G connectivity's potential to bring greater efficiency and safety to ArcelorMittal's industrial sites in France over the next three years. Remote maintenance and autonomous vehicles are two of the projects that the initiative intends to cover.

  • Earnings at Irish operator Eir remained stable in the third quarter, at €142 million ($159 million), on revenue that rose 1% year-on-year, to €302 million ($338 million). A program of cost-cutting in its day-to-day operations was partly offset by costs associated with the acquisition of Evros, an IT services company. Eir's fiber base increased by 5%, to 823,000 customers, while postpaid mobile was up 10% to 869,000 customers.

  • UK altnet CityFibre has named Lincoln as the next place in line for the full-fiber treatment. The company plans to invest £21 million ($28 million) in a new city-wide network, with construction starting in March 2022.

  • TalkTalk claims its new fiber broadband offering provides the best-value gigabit package of all major UK providers. Its "Future Fibre 1Gb and Total Home Wi-Fi" product incorporates Amazon Eero's Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi system, which it claims eliminates Wi-Fi dead spots within the home.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Small cell densification for 5G
    Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
    Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Open RAN Digital Symposium
    November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
    December 1, 2021 2022 is the year to go commercial with network slicing
    December 1, 2021 Driving Revenue Growth in the Telecom Industry with Digital Twins
    December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
    December 7, 2021 Will 5G Break the Cloud
    December 7, 2021 Network as a Service and the Enterprise: The Lightstorm Success Story
    December 8, 2021 Security Strategies for the Cloud Era - Security and the Edge Symposium
    December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    XGS-PON for Rural Broadband By Nokia
    Tying the Knot With CI/CD By Imre Egei, Chief Solution Architect, CI/CD, Nokia CNS Core Networks
    Huawei hails Massive MIMO Breakthrough With Release of MetaAAU By Huawei
    Keeping Your Networks Healthy With AI By SQream
    5G Off to a Flyer With Strong Consumer Take-Up: GSMA By C114
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    The future of fiber optic innovation: Part I By Dr. Dave Welch, Infinera
    SMBs and the Future of Fiber By Matt Davis, Independence Research
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE