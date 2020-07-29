Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Eurobites: Openreach pushes fiber into 'final third' of UK

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 7/29/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: MTS bags 5G license; Ooredoo strengthens its core with Nokia; Arm UK wrestles Arm China.

  • Openreach, the semi-detached network access division of UK incumbent operator BT, has announced plans to extend its full-fiber network to 3.2 million homes and businesses in what it describes as the "final third" – harder-to-reach villages and market towns – over the next three years. The buildout, which Openreach says will be completed without taxpayer subsidy, is promised after the operator previously said it would spend £12 billion (US$15.5 billion) on delivering full-fiber infrastructure to 20 million UK premises by the mid-to-late 2020s. In its statement, Openreach said "today we're increasing this number by adding an extra 3.2 million homes and businesses in rural areas to our plans," but gave no indication of additional costs. Openreach CEO Clive Selley says that the COVID-19 pandemic has underlined the need for people to have "a decent broadband connection," adding that his company is convinced that full-fiber technology "can underpin the UK's economic recovery." In May, BT boss Philip Jansen announced that the telco was broadening its broadband ambitions, upping the fiber-build target from 15 million premises and worrying shareholders in the process. He can expect further worry when he provides an update on recent financial performance later this week. (See BT stock plumbs new depths on dividend cut, lack of visibility.)

    Openreach: Heading into the 'final third'
    Openreach: Heading into the 'final third'

  • Mobile operator MTS says it has been granted Russia's first 5G license in the 24.25-24.65GHz mmWave band under the 5G/IMT-2020 standard. In a statement, MTS President & CEO Alexey Kornya said that 5G will unlock "new automation opportunities" for B2B customers.

  • Ooredoo – which today revealed coronavirus-stricken H1 results – has launched a Nokia-powered cloud-native 5G core network in its Qatari domestic market. The operator reckons the new network will allow it to develop new applications such as industrial IoT, voice-over-broadband and voice-over-Wi-Fi to its subscribers.

  • Arm, the UK chip designer owned – for the moment at least – by SoftBank, has accused the head of its Chinese subsidiary of "propagating false information and creating a culture of fear and confusion among Arm China employees," Reuters reports, in what is the latest twist to a weeks-long feud. Arm Ltd's comments came in response to an open later published by its Chinese unit accusing its UK parent of trying to disrupt Arm China contracts with its business partners. (See Eurobites: Is it a farewell to Arm for SoftBank?)

  • Shareholders of Italian towers company Inwit voted to approve a long-term incentive plan and a share ownership plan for the company's CEO, Giovanni Ferigo, and those reporting directly to him.

  • Israeli broadcaster Yes has chosen software from Synamedia to help it achieve "broadcast-equivalent" latency for its cloud-based, Internet-only TV services. This contract is an extension of Yes's existing relationship with Synamedia as it phases out its direct-to-home (DTH) satellite service and attempts to move to all-IP by 2026.

  • EE, the BT-owned mobile operator, has been named by RootMetrics as the UK's number one 5G network for the seventh year running following tests in 16 major cities. According to the report, EE offers 5G in more places than any other network, while it also achieved the fastest aggregate median downlink speed – 42.6 Mbit/s.

  • Spotify, the Swedish-owned audio streaming service, saw its number of "monthly active users" climb 29% year on year in its second quarter, to 299 million, with North America leading the way. The company did see some "modest impact" from COVID-19 in the early stages of the pandemic but says that by June 30 global use of its service had recovered to pre-coronavirus levels. For all the additional pairs of ears listening in to its fare, Spotify is still making an operating loss – €167 million ($195 million).

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Video: Give your customers an uninterrupted and unplugged access experience
    Case Study: Automating Multivendor Networks to Improve Network Robustness and Reliability
    White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
    ESG Research White Paper: The Latest Insights in Cybersecurity
    eBook: SD WAN: The New Landscape for Networking
    Take Your Network to the Next Level with Single-Lambda 100G Pluggable Optics
    Success Story: How Telefonica Improved Repair Time and Time to Market with Cisco NSO and Crosswork
    MacStadium Case Study: Connecting and Automating Multiple Data Centers in Days instead of Months
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Asia Tech 2020
    August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
    Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
    August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
    AfricaCom 2020
    August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
    Leading Lights Awards
    September 22, 2020,
    Global Telecoms Awards
    November 19, 2020, London, UK
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
    July 30, 2020 Disaggregation and the Intelligent Edge - Turning Vision into Reality
    July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
    August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
    August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
    August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
    August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
    August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
    August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Huawei's Catherine Chen: Shared Responsibility for a Shared Future By Huawei
    Huawei's Ryan Ding: Unleash Network Potential, Inspire Business Growth By Huawei
    Huawei's Guo Ping: Unlock the Full Potential of 5G to Drive Commercial Success By Huawei
    CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
    Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE