Eurobites: Nokia lands transport deal with Italy's Open Fiber

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Leroy pops up at Deutsche Telekom; UK launches National Data Strategy; Sky plays ROXi music.

Nokia has landed an optical transport deal with Open Fiber, the Italian wholesale infrastructure operator that is jointly run by state-controlled utility Enel and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. The Finnish vendor has joined forces with SIAE Microelettronica to deliver the 1830 Optical Network Extender (ONE) and Network Functions Manager-Transport (NFM-T) offerings for the aggregation layer of Open Fiber's access network. Earlier this month a complicated deal was agreed between Open Fiber and Telecom Italia, the incumbent Italian telco, that would effectively see the two companies work together on a single fiber network in Italy. (See Telecom Italia on track to create single fiber network and Telecom Italia desperate to control Italy's only fiber network.)

Dominique Leroy, the former boss of Belgian's Proximus who was the subject of a police investigation over the suspicious-looking sale of Proximus shares just weeks before she quit her job, has been appointed Deutsche Telekom's now board member for Europe, succeeding Srini Gopalan. Leroy had been lined up for a lucrative post-Proximus role at KPN, but the Dutch operator withdrew its job offer on hearing about the Belgian share-sale probe.

The UK government has launched a National Data Strategy, which it hopes will "drive growth, boost innovation, create new jobs and improve public services." The main plank of the plan seems to be the training up of 500 data analysts across the public sector by 2021. Depressingly perhaps, given all that is going on in a coronavirus-clobbered world, one of the chief benefits cited is giving people "the power to use their own data to find better tariffs in areas such as telecoms, energy and pensions." That'll help.

Sky, the UK-based pay-TV giant, has added music-streaming service ROXi to its Sky Q set-top box. ROXi offers more than 55 million songs, interactive music trivia games, karaoke-style shenanigans and playlists from the likes of Robbie Williams.

(Source: Stand down guys: art-house popsters Roxy Music, not to be confused with ROXi music, Sky Q's most recent addition.(Source: Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Netherlands

AegiQ, an unpronounceable UK quantum photonics startup, has secured £1.4 million (US$1.8 million) in funding from government agency Innovate UK to help it develop secure quantum communications technology for fibre-optic and satellite based applications.