Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Edge Computing Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native World
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Eurobites: KKR offers €1.8B for stake in TIM's 'last mile' – report

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 7/30/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: TIM teams up on tech VC fund; UKCloud unveils new services; Ericsson scores in Indonesia.

  • A US investment firm, KKR, has offered €1.8 billion (US$2.1 billion) for a 38% stake in Telecom Italia's "last-mile grid," according to a Reuters report citing two unidentified sources. The report suggests that the deal could be the prelude to a merger of Telecom Italia's last-mile assets with those of Open Fiber, the wholesale broadband provider owned by Enel and state lender CDP. The Italian government has for some time been trying to set up a deal between Telecom Italia and Open Fiber to smooth the way to a broader and faster fiber rollout, but to date talks have run into the sand. (See Eurobites: Italy considers independent 'broadband champion' and Telecom Italia crumbles like a Roman ruin.)

  • In other Telecom Italia news: The operator's venture capital arm, TIM Ventures, has signed an agreement with United Ventures, an independent venture capital manager specializing in investments in digital technologies, to launch a new fund to support investments in "late stage" tech startups in Italy and elsewhere. The fund, UV T-Growth, will focus on areas such as cloud services, the Internet of Things, edge computing, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality, cybersecurity applications and on-the-move payment systems.

  • UKCloud, the multicloud services provider that specializes in the public sector, has released an expanded range of managed services that includes "Managed Monitoring as a Service" (service assurance for workloads in the cloud), "Managed VM Recovery Point" (disaster recovery for virtual machines) and "Patching as a Service (routine OS patch management on UKCloud's multicloud platform).

  • Ericsson has landed a core network gig in East Indonesia with XL Axiata as the operator prepares for a 5G-inspired data surge. According to the June 2019 edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report, average data usage per smartphone is set to increase tenfold on 5G devices in Indonesia.

  • The UK's streaming video on-demand (SVoD) market is still growing, but nowhere near as fast it was in the peak-lockdown weeks following the launch of the Disney+ service. Figures from Kantar, cited by Broadband TV News, show that in the second quarter 826,000 new SVoD subscribers signed up, compared to a surge of around 6 million in the three months to April. Amazon Prime is now leading the UK subscriber-growth race, with a 45.1% share of all new SVoD subscribers in the three months ending June 2020.

  • Telefónica UK (O2) has launched what it's calling a "digital guru service," allowing customers beset by telecom tech issues to talk, on a one-to-one basis, to a (hopefully) helpful human being, albeit online. O2 says the move is in response to a poll that showed 59% of people are unsure about visiting or unable to visit their local high street, where O2 and its rivals have their stores. The scheme is initially being run as a pilot.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Video: Give your customers an uninterrupted and unplugged access experience
    Case Study: Automating Multivendor Networks to Improve Network Robustness and Reliability
    White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
    ESG Research White Paper: The Latest Insights in Cybersecurity
    eBook: SD WAN: The New Landscape for Networking
    Whitepaper:Take Your Network to the Next Level with Single-Lambda 100G Pluggable Optics
    Success Story: How Telefonica Improved Repair Time and Time to Market with Cisco NSO and Crosswork
    MacStadium Case Study: Connecting and Automating Multiple Data Centers in Days instead of Months
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Asia Tech 2020
    August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
    Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
    August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
    AfricaCom 2020
    August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
    Leading Lights Awards
    September 22, 2020,
    Global Telecoms Awards
    November 19, 2020, London, UK
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    July 30, 2020 Disaggregation and the Intelligent Edge - Turning Vision into Reality
    July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
    August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
    August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
    August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
    August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
    August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
    August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Huawei's Catherine Chen: Shared Responsibility for a Shared Future By Huawei
    Huawei's Ryan Ding: Unleash Network Potential, Inspire Business Growth By Huawei
    Huawei's Guo Ping: Unlock the Full Potential of 5G to Drive Commercial Success By Huawei
    CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
    Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE