Eurobites: Does Drahi have his eye on Openreach?

Sweden's Telia has sold all of its 12.25% stake in Afghan mobile operator Roshan to the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development.
Olivetti, the iconic Italian company that is now part of Telecom Italia (TIM) group, has appointed Roberto Tundo as its new CEO. Tundo's resume includes a 14-month spell at Enel, the utility firm that forms one half of Open Fiber, the government-owned wholesale network with whom the Italian government has been trying to persuade TIM to do a national broadband deal.
To paraphrase Dionne Warwick and a number of others with a penchant for soppy Burt Bacharach songs, what the world needs now is 5G. And not just for faster Fortnite either. That, sort of, is the message being pumped out by Deutsche Telekom in a new, erm, high-concept ad that seeks to convey how the latest mobile technology is enhancing personal relationships and, essentially, bringing world peace. Or at least German peace. "Our ad is cinema on a grand scale," says the operator, modestly. (See Eurobites: DT gung-ho on 5G – but is trouble in store?)
Today's the day 267 new apprentices will start their training at Swisscom – COVID-19 notwithstanding. Seven different vocational disciplines are on offer, ranging from information technology to retailing, though for obvious reasons much of the induction will take place online. This summer 266 apprentices have already successfully completed their courses at Swisscom, equating to a pass rate of 94%.