Eurobites: CityFibre extends backhaul deal with Three UK

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: France's Free not free to use Huawei; TIM does smart-speaker voice calling; Google responds to EU on Digital Services Act.

First we have Vodafone, whose study has found that 40% of pandemic homeworkers say they've been more productive since they stopped commuting to an office.

Next up is BT, which concludes that smart technology has the potential to boost the rural economy in Wales, but only if "early adopters" are supported.

And finally it's a billing breakdown from O2, which reckons that consumers are paying an average of £508 (US675) a year on TV packages and streaming services, not to mention £17.56 ($23.32) a month on their mobile phones and £15.38 ($20.43) a month on their landlines. And £23.03 ($30.59) a month on their broadband. (OK, you can stop now, it's getting depressing – Ed.)

— Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading