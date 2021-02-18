Sign In Register
FTTX

DZS-NCTC deal focuses on operators in rural US

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/18/2021
Comment (0)

PLANO, Texas – DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader of intelligent, packet-based mobile transport and broadband access converged edge solutions representing communications service providers and enterprise customers in more than 100 countries, today announced an agreement with the National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC), to enhance the performance, profitability and potential of its members' broadband networks by partnering with a Texas-based company with U.S. engineering, manufacturing, and support.

This agreement gives NCTC's 700-plus member companies access to special pricing on the full range of DZS world-class, environmentally hardened FTTx OLT solutions, customer premises portfolio and mobile transport technology. This includes 10Gig solutions and Layer 3 switching solutions that support next-gen 100G MEF CE 2.0 rings carrying both access and wireless traffic. The deal also provides the option for NCTC members who buy DZS equipment expedited access to fiber cable, with current scheduled delivery in just 12 weeks – a fraction of the time being experienced on the open market.

To further support NCTC members as they plan, provision, test and manage their new or upgraded broadband networks, DZS can provide tailored offerings like network audit services, engineering support, expert technical guidance, and access to its RDOF Amplify! program designed for RDOF participants.

The NCTC and DZS will host an introductory webinar for all NCTC members to learn about DZS solutions on March 9, 2021. Details will be sent from the NCTC to its membership soon.

DZS
NCTC

