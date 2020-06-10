DZS expands exec, tech, ops and sales teams

PLANO, Texas – DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global provider of fixed and mobile packet, optical transport and connected premises solutions to service providers and enterprises, today announced several new appointments to its executive leadership, technology and operations team. The new leaders bring cutting-edge technology and best practice expertise that will continue to fuel DZS' growth in the rapidly evolving 5G and Fiber Access Markets.

Andrew Bender, Chief Technology Officer; formerly with VMware, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and GENBAND/Ribbon Communications

Michael Martin, Global Operations; formerly with ARRIS/CommScope, ADTRAN, and Calix

Darrin Whitney, Chief Information Officer; formerly with MediaKind/Ericsson and GENBAND/Ribbon Communications

Justin Ferguson, Chief Legal Officer; formerly with GENBAND/Ribbon Communications and Zix

Miguel Alonso, Vice President of Global Product Line Management; formerly with Calix

Doron Paz, Vice President of R&D; formerly with Zhone and Nortel

Ken Stumpf, Business Development; formerly with IBM and Metaswitch/Microsoft

Meggin Sawyer, North America Sales; formerly with ADTRAN

Anna Klosterman, North America Sales; formerly with Sandvine and GENBAND/Ribbon Communications

Bethe Strickland, North America Sales; formerly with ADTRAN, Metaswitch/Microsoft and Mavenir

Ted Moreau, Investor Relations; formerly with Infinera

