FTTX

Consolidated wraps some FTTP upgrades in New Hampshire

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/17/2020
Comment (0)

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S., today announced the completion of new, high-speed, fiber-to-the-premises broadband networks to homes and businesses in the New Hampshire towns of Danbury, Errol, Mason and Springfield. More than 500 miles of fiber were constructed, serving more than 2,000 residents and businesses.

In August, Consolidated was awarded $3.5 million from the state's Connecting New Hampshire Emergency Broadband Expansion Program to bring enhanced and upgraded Internet services to these towns. Grants awarded through the program support the increased need for Internet connectivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the emphasis on distance learning, telework, telehealth and other remote services. The grant awarded to Consolidated - along with the company's own investment of $1.5 million - funded the broadband projects.

For towns like Mason, the network build-outs were timely, with many residents continuing to work remotely and schools transitioning to virtual learning.

Consolidated recently announced plans to upgrade 300,000 locations in 2021 as part of its accelerated fiber build plan, which includes Northern New England. The availability of gigabit speeds will boost economic development, e-commerce and quality-of-life for hundreds of thousands of people and communities across the region.

Consolidated Communications

