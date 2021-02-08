Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Consolidated expands fiber and gigabit rollout

News Analysis Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading 8/2/2021
Comment (0)

Like many other competitive US broadband and video providers, Consolidated Communications is now on a fiber rollout binge and is starting to reap the rewards.

Consolidated, which passes more than 2.7 million homes and businesses in less populated areas across a sprawling 23-state footprint, reported last week that it had upgraded its networks to pass another 76,000 homes with fiber-fueled gigabit service in Q2 2021. That boosted its fiber upgrade total to 122,000 locations for the year and 397,000 locations overall as it seeks to enhance its competitive position against such major cable operators as Comcast and Charter Communications in its regions.

Even with the upgrades, only 14% of the locations in Consolidated's footprint can get symmetrical 1-Gig service over fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks today. That means the vast majority of its nearly 400,000 consumer broadband subscribers must still contend with outdated DSL service that doesn't offer speeds above 100 Mbit/s.

But Consolidated executives aim to change all that. Their ambitious network upgrade plan entails more than doubling their FTTP reach to 300,000 locations by year-end and converting more than 70% of their entire footprint to all-fiber by 2025. The five-year strategy also involves upgrading from GPON to XGS-PON technology to deliver symmetrical speeds as fast as 10 Gbit/s to broadband subscribers.

"Fiber is really future-proof," said Erik Garr, who recently joined Consolidated as executive VP of the overall company and president of its consumer/SMB business unit. "We don't know anything faster."

Consolidated is pitching its 1-Gig service to subscribers for $70 a month. Although it has not spelled out when it will increase speeds to 10 Gbit/s, Garr said the operator will deploy XGS-PON wherever it upgrades its networks to FTTP, enabling it to increase speeds whenever it wants

"As we roll out more XGS-PON, we'll roll out 1-Gig," Garr said. "We'll increase speeds as we customer demand [for it] increase."

Riding this network upgrade wave, Consolidated added slightly over 3,000 fiber subscribers in Q2, boosting its gain for the year to nearly 7,000 so far. The operator closed June with almost 62,000 fiber subs, up 13% from a year ago, along with its 332,000 DSL customers.

Thanks largely to the fiber sub adds, Consolidated reported that consumer broadband revenue climbed by 3.7%, or $2.4 million, in the quarter to nearly $68 million. That gain neatly offset a $2.4 million drop in video services revenue, which fell to $16.8 million as the operator continued to shed legacy pay-TV subscribers while transitioning to offering mainly streaming video over broadband connections.

Consolidated concluded the spring quarter with just under 71,000 video subscribers, down 4% from its Q1 total and down 12% on a year-over-year basis.

Related Posts:

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 4, 2021 Tech for a Better Planet Symposium
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
Huawei’s Bill Tang: Target Efforts to Protect Networks and Bring Warmth With Huawei Service By Huawei
China Mobile Partners With Huawei to Build the World's Largest IoT Support Platform By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
The impact of the ever-shifting edge By Mark Myslinski, Broadcast Solutions Manager, Synamedia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE