Consolidated expands 1-Gig reach in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Consolidated Communications, (NASDAQ: CNSL), a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S., today announced the availability of 1 Gig broadband services to more than 22,000 residential and small business locations in Sacramento and Roseville, California. By utilizing fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) technology, the enhanced broadband service significantly increases speeds and on-demand capabilities for customers across the city.

Fiber Internet services deliver faster, highly reliable broadband connectivity, including symmetrical Gigabit speeds. The fiber network supports remote access and video conferencing for telecommuters and remote learners; allows the creation and upload of high-bandwidth content, uninterrupted video streaming and gaming; and enables easy use of smart-home devices.

More than 1,500 locations in Elk Grove and Citrus Heights are also eligible for 1 Gig broadband services. Residential and small business customers can find out if Consolidated Communications' Gigabit broadband services are available at their address by going to consolidated.com.

Last December, Consolidated announced plans to upgrade 1.6 million locations across its 23-state footprint to symmetrical, Gig speeds over a five-year period. The availability of Gigabit speeds will be transformational for people and communities across its service area.

