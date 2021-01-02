Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Charter plans $5B broadband expansion to 1M+ locations

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 2/1/2021
Comment (0)

Charter Communications has shed more light on its network expansion plan in rural areas, pledging to spend $5 billion to cover more than 1 million new customer locations in the coming years.

That dollar total is offset by the $1.2 billion Charter is getting via the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF). A big winner in phase I of the RDOF auction, Charter qualified to receive $1.2 billion in federal government support for deployments covering 1.1 million locations in parts of 24 states.

Charter noted that the RDOF program alone will drive a 15% increase in the company's network mileage coverage while expanding service to more than 1 million previously unserved homes and businesses across 24 states, as estimated by the FCC. (Image source: Charter) Click here for a larger version of this image.
Charter noted that the RDOF program alone will drive a 15% increase in the company's network mileage coverage while expanding service to more than 1 million previously unserved homes and businesses across 24 states, as estimated by the FCC.
(Image source: Charter)
Click here for a larger version of this image.

Tied to the initiative, which builds on the cable operators' existing network expansion plans, Charter said it also intends to hire more than 2,000 employees and contractors to support the multi-state RDOF broadband deployment. That plan is heavily weighted with deployments of fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks that will be used to connect unserved, largely rural communities.

The cable operator noted that the networks built in these rural areas will support speeds of 1 Gbit/s to all newly served customer locations, with speed offerings to start at 200 Mbit/s. Charter also pledged that broadband service in these areas will be free of data caps, modem fees and annual contracts.

In addition to baseline broadband service, Charter will also market service packages that include its pay-TV, voice and new Spectrum Mobile service.

Deployment speed hinges on pole permitting, other processes

Charter said preparation for the RDOF phase I buildout is underway and that includes the aforementioned expansion of its existing construction organization. The expansion will take multiple years to complete, but Charter but has yet to pinpoint a precise, anticipated end date or offer other data-specific buildout milestones. Timing on that is still fuzzy as Charter works through pole-permitting and other processes it needs to complete in order to get network deployments rolling.

With fewer homes and businesses located in rural areas, broadband providers need to access multiple poles for every new location served, as opposed to multiple homes per pole in higher-density settings, the operator added. Pole applications, pole replacement rules are all factors that can impact how long it will take to build in these rural areas.

"The more cooperation we have with the pole owners and utility companies, the faster we can connect these communities with high-speed internet services," Tom Rutledge, Charter's chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "We look forward to working with local municipalities, electric cooperatives, and investor-owned utilities to ensure that permits are obtained in a timely, fair and cost-effective fashion."

Under the terms of FCC requirements, RDOF recipients have six years to deploy to winning locations. For most winners, that six-year build window, per each state, starts on December 31, 2021.

Charter declined to comment when asked about its intentions to participate in RDOF's phase II auction. Phase II will make available at least $4.4 billion to target partially served areas, including census blocks where some locations lack access to broadband speeds of at least 25 Mbit/s down and 3 Mbit/s, along with census blocks unawarded in the phase I auction.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 3, 2021 How to Enable 5G and Private Networks to Drive Industry 4.0
February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE