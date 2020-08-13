Cable One's Fidelity unit to offer 1-Gig over FTTH

NEW HAVEN, Mo. – Fidelity Communications, part of the Cable One family of brands, is bringing fiber-to-the-home technology to New Haven, Missouri, enabling New Haven residents to receive the fastest and most reliable internet service available and a superior online experience that will outperform the needs of the New Haven community - now and in the future.

Fidelity's fiber-to-the-home service provides customers with seamless connectivity and access to speeds up to 1 Gbps (1000 Mbps). Gig speeds allow faster downloads and uploads, enhanced video, real-time gaming and uninterrupted connections in multi-device homes. The company's new fiber network gives New Haven residents and businesses extra capacity to grow as new technology develops, and as an increasing number of in-home devices and business solutions require advanced internet connectivity.

Read the full announcement here.

