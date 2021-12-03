Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

AT&T to plant fiber in 3M+ locations this year, sizes up 4M more in 2022

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/12/2021
Comment (0)

Mobile and fixed wireless will continue to fit prominently in AT&T's network strategy, but backing those networks with fiber and using new fiber-based networks to reach millions of additional locations is also going to remain a big part of the playbook.

AT&T plans to deploy fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) to another 3 million-plus residential and business locations across more than 90 metro areas in 2021, and is already sizing up plans to push that to an additional 4 million locations in 2022, Jeff McElfresh, CEO of AT&T Communications, said today during the company's investor day event.

"The margin economics are attractive," he said. "These areas are adjacent to our current footprint, driving cost efficiencies in our build as well as our marketing and distribution efforts."

Future rollout pace will depend on how successful AT&T is with the next tranche of fiber being deployed in 2021. McElfresh expects to see fiber subscriber volumes rise in the back half of the year after the initial buildouts, but added that he already likes what AT&T is seeing in the early part of 2021. The company noted that about 70% of its gross broadband adds in fiber buildout areas are new to AT&T.

"And if we keep up with that pace, our vision would be to have over half of our portfolio, or 50% of our network, covered by that fiber asset," he said. "As our integrated fiber plan improves the yield performance on that fiber it will further give us conviction on continuing that investment in the coming years."

AT&T is also looking to broaden its reach of fiber amid rising data demand and network usage that has occurred during the pandemic, and isn't expected to stop any time soon.

Mirroring trends seen elsewhere, AT&T data showed a big jump in broadband data demand in the upstream and the downstream during the pandemic. The surge was particularly stark for AT&T's fixed network, with monthly usage per sub rising to 317.7 Gigabytes.

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: AT&T)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: AT&T)

AT&T also anticipates monthly data usage to keep climbing. Usage among mid-level users is expected to rise to 1.5 terabytes per month by 2025. The company also sees data demands becoming increasing symmetrical, with the ratio of downlink to uplink usage moving from 10:1 today, to about 5:1 by 2025.

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: AT&T)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: AT&T)

Saving DSL subs, leaving the door open to rural buildouts

John Stephens, AT&T's outgoing CFO, suggested that the company might also be in position to meet some of that anticipated demand by upgrading some of its fiber-to-the-neighborhood VDSL network (for U-verse) to FTTP.

McElfresh noted that fiber upgrades will also help AT&T offset the pressure of its declining, legacy copper/DSL business. He also talked up the potential for AT&T to use its new C-band and other midband spectrum to reach segments of its footprint with a fixed wireless service.

"We may catch many of those [DSL customers] with a wireless offer that we've alluded to and we actually offer today in many markets," he said.

Though fixed wireless and new C-band spectrum will offer a way for AT&T to reach some areas with higher speeds more economically in "limited use cases," McElfresh also was clear that this this won't be the primary focus to handle heavy broadband data demand.

Though AT&T sat on the sideline during phase I of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction, company CEO John Stankey said AT&T could end up taking a closer look at the rural opportunity if it likes what it sees from federal regulators.

With more potential government subsidies on the horizon and work on improving the broadband mapping system underway at the FCC, Stankey left the door open.

"There's no reason to assume that AT&T can't participate in those things moving forward," he said. "I wouldn't look at past behavior necessarily as being the indicator of the future."

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 16, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 17, 2021 Wi-Fi 6 – Separating the magic from the myth
March 17, 2021 vRAN, Open RAN and the Path Towards Mobile Networks Modernization
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
March 29, 2021 The future of cloud computing and secure data management
March 31, 2021 Broadband CPE Application-Based Monetization Strategies for CSP
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Launches Platform to Power Wireless Carriers' Digital Transformation By Huawei
Could Wireless Networks Serving Industry 4.0 Applications Succeed Without Automation? By Frank Rayal, for Huawei
No.1 NPS as Proof of Simyo Business Success By Huawei
VoLTE: The Foundation of 5G Voice Services Will Unleash the Power of Voice By Huawei
Scenario-Based Openness Is Essential for 1+N Networks to Move Towards Autonomous Driving Network (ADN) By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
From 5G to 6G: What could it look like? By Nermin Mohamed, Wind River
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE