Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Airband secures £100M to boost UK rural fiber

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 10/27/2021
Comment (0)

UK-based broadband provider Airband has just secured what it described as a significant debt facility from a group of banks as it steps up efforts to build fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks in hard-to-reach areas of the country.

The provider said the £100 million (US$137 million) debt package from an international banking consortium, including HSBC, Lloyds, Nord LB and Sabadell, will enable it to accelerate its full-fiber rollout plan to cover 600,000 premises by 2025 — up from 100,000 premises currently.

Airband, not to be confused with Microsoft's Airband effort, nor Dallas-based Airband Communications that was acquired by UNSi in 2013, is thus part of a growing group of companies eager to build the next generation of broadband networks — in competition with BT's Openreach.

Rural connections: Airband focuses on bringing fixed wireless broadband to hard to reach locations - like here in the Exmoor National Park. (Source: Shaun Davey / Alamy Stock Photo)
Rural connections: Airband focuses on bringing fixed wireless broadband to hard to reach locations – like here in the Exmoor National Park.
(Source: Shaun Davey / Alamy Stock Photo)

This group includes the likes of CityFibre, Gigaclear, Hyperoptic and the newly merged Virgin Media O2. Notably, Charl Tintinger, the former CTO of Gigaclear, joined Airband as CTO in April this year. Tintinger previously worked at giffgaff, Lebara Mobile and Vodafone.

Closing the gap

Established in 2009, Airband is now owned by Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI), which acquired a majority stake in November 2020. The founders and investor Amber Infrastructure retain minority stakes in the company.

In 2018, Airband secured £16 million ($22 million) from the National Digital Infrastructure Fund to help it expand its network to an additional 50,000 business and residential premises in England and Wales by 2021.

Redmond Peel, Airband's founder and managing director, said Airband was established specifically to supply rural areas with high-quality broadband services and close the digital divide between urban and rural communities.

Want to know more about optical? Check out our dedicated optical channel here on
Light Reading.

"The pandemic has increasingly highlighted the deficit some communities in the UK face when it comes to services that those living in urban areas take for granted. Access to reliable and fast broadband that is fit for modern day lives – from home education and online grocery shopping during the lockdown through to the digitisation of many services, such as banking and streaming entertainment – can no longer be considered a luxury, but rather a basic utility," Peel said.

Airband primarily serves businesses and households in Devon, Somerset, Oxfordshire, North Wales, South Wales, Shropshire, Worcestershire, Herefordshire, Gloucestershire and Warwickshire.

It offers 250Mbps download speeds for £37 ($50.86) a month and 100Mbps for £30 per month. It also provides a fixed wireless access (FWA) service as an alternative offering for £38 per month.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
October 28, 2021 Securing Large-Scale Networks
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 5G for Consumers – Who’s Leading the Race?
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
November 9, 2021 Providing customers with secure and trustworthy products and services
November 9, 2021 The Technology & Economics of Expanding Rural Broadband in the USA
November 10, 2021 CSP Journey to Cloud Native
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Future-Oriented Comprehensive Network, Continuous Innovation Enabling Rapid Service Growth By Huawei
Helping Carriers to Accelerate Full-Service Development & Enabling Digital Transformation By Huawei
Multi-Antenna and Ultra-Wideband Key for Sub-3GHz Evolution By Huawei
Huawei's Peng Song: C.A.F Model Is Key to Building Network Competitiveness and Driving Growth By Huawei
Huawei's Kevin Hu: Intelligent Cloud Network Inspires New Growth By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE