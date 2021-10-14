Sign In Register
x
FTTX

Adtran's Ronan Kelly: PON's potential paves way for progress

10/14/2021

AMSTERDAM – Broadband World Forum – Ronan Kelly, Adtran's CTO for its EMEA & APAC regions, discusses the future of GPON as so many other PON variants are battling for the hearts, minds and wallets of network operators around the world. As speeds increase and chipsets get smaller and more efficient, it may not always be the best idea to chase the bleeding edge. "The most important thing is those operators that are building PON networks today should take a lot of comfort from the fact that there is a lot of future technologies coming through… there's a lot of capacity coming down the road, the real question is, when does it make sense to introduce it into your network, and that needs to be considered on a couple of fronts," Kelly said.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
