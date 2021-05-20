Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Frontier calls FTC's DSL speed lawsuit 'baseless'

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/20/2021
Comment (0)

Frontier Communications was quick to respond to allegations from the Federal Trade Commission and a handful of states that the telco misrepresented advertised DSL speeds and engaged in unfair billing practices, calling the accusations "baseless."

"Frontier believes the lawsuit is without merit," the company said in a statement, adding that it will "present a vigorous defense."

Further, Frontier argues that the complaint "includes baseless allegations, overstates any possible monetary harm to Frontier's customers and disregards important facts."

Frontier claims those disregarded facts include that its rural DSL Internet service was "enthusiastically welcomed when it was launched and has retained many satisfied customers over the years." Frontier also argues that its DSL speeds have been "clearly and accurately articulated, defined and described in the Company's marketing materials and disclosures."

Frontier oversold DSL services, complaint alleges

The 50-page complaint (PDF), filed May 19 by the FTC along with six states (Arizona, California, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin), tells a different story.

"In numerous instances, Frontier has sent consumers advertisements for DSL Internet service at speed tiers that Frontier could not provide to them," alleges the complaint, which claims that "thousands" of consumers have complained to the telco and to government agencies about the DSL speed issue.

The complaint further claims that Frontier, at the point of sale, has access to information indicating that the service provider is unable to provide certain of its DSL speed tiers to consumers based on their residential addresses.

However, in "numerous instances, Frontier or its sales representatives have offered consumers, and those consumers have accepted, subscriptions for DSL Internet service at speed tiers that Frontier could not provide to those consumers," the complaint continues. "In numerous instances, Frontier does not provide consumers with any written documentation regarding their DSL Internet service, either at the point of sale or when Frontier commences service remotely or through its technicians."

The complaint also alleges that Frontier has provisioned customers for slower speeds than the DSL tiers for which they are subscribed, "preventing those consumers from receiving service at speeds corresponding to the tier of service they pay for."

The FTC and the states involved in the complaint also claim that some of the issues are due to factors known to the telco or within Frontier's control. Those include physical factors, such as the distances between Frontier's central networking equipment and consumers' homes, as well as technical factors, such as low-bandwidth, obsolete and/or overloaded DSLAMs and networking equipment, the complaint alleges.

The complaint backs up some of its findings with an analysis by a management consulting firm done in early 2019 and conducted "at Frontier's discretion and with Frontier's participation." That study, based on the telco's proprietary network data and internal records for nearly 1.5 million then-DSL subs, found that about 440,000 of Frontier's DSL customers, or about 30% of the population analyzed, were potentially "oversold" on speed tiers that exceeded the actual speeds the telco provided to them.

Frontier provides DSL service to approximately 1.3 million consumers, many in rural areas, across 25 states, according to the complaint.

Frontier filling up with fiber as it exits bankruptcy

The filing comes at a time of change at Frontier, which exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 30. While a lack of network upgrade activity was a major contributor to Frontier's troubles, the telco is looking to rectify that and put itself on a trajectory of growth with an ambitious fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) upgrade plan.

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Frontier)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Frontier)

Frontier's base fiber network currently passes about 3.2 million homes and businesses, with 1.3 million customers now getting service on those FTTP networks.

Frontier's initial fiber upgrade plan covers about 3.4 million homes and businesses passed, with another 6.7 million passings currently under evaluation for future fiber upgrades. Tied into that plan, Frontier expects to extend its fiber network to 495,000 locations this year, and effectively double that deployment rate in 2022.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Get Cloud-Native Voice Up and Running Quickly With Engineered Systems By Joachim Ungruh, Core Portfolio Management Leader, Nokia
Huawei in the Business of Future-Proofing Microwave Backhaul By Huawei
A Journey to 5G and Network-as-a-Service: Seven Degrees of Freedom By Jitin Bhandari, CTO and Vice President, Core Networks, Nokia
NetX2025 Provides Intelligent Connectivity to Multiple Clouds By Zhang Jun, Chief Network Consultant, Huawei Carrier BG
Accelerating the Pace of Service Innovation With DelOps By Manish Varma, Core Network Services Strategy, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE