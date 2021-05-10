Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Frontier and Ziply Fiber amass funds for FTTP buildouts

Broadband World News Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 10/5/2021
Comment (0)

Frontier Communications and Ziply Fiber both went to the till recently to secure more funding for their respective fiber building projects and network upgrades.

Frontier announced Monday it intends to offer $1 billion of second lien secured notes due 2023, aiming the offer at persons reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers." Frontier said proceeds, coming way of a private transaction, will be used largely to fund capital investments and operating costs tied to its fiber network buildout and plans to broaden its fiber customer base.

The offering enters the picture roughly five months after Frontier emerged from bankruptcy armed with a multi-year plan to upgrade millions of residential and business locations in its footprint. Frontier plans to deploy FTTP to about 600,000 homes this year and, more broadly, to extend FTTP to about 10 million homes by 2025.

Frontier, which is shifting to XGS-PON, has also been noodling on what to do with a remaining piece of its footprint, which includes rural areas that aren't as economically attractive as the original portions of its upgrade plan. The company has discussed multiple ideas for a so-called "Wave 3" buildout that might include exploring joint ventures, securing private equity or pursuing asset swaps.

Meanwhile, Ziply Fiber, a company formed last year via the acquisition of Frontier's operations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana, has raised $350 million in fresh funding from bond buyers.

Earlier this year, Ziply Fiber announced it was moving ahead with an FTTP network upgrade that will deliver 1-Gig services to another 14 markets in Washington state and Oregon later this year. That ties into a broader commitment to deploy FTTP to 52 markets in its regions.

Like Frontier, Ziply Fiber is also starting to gear its efforts toward XGS-PON, a standard that paves the way for symmetrical 10Gbit/s services and beyond. Ziply Fiber uses GPON today but is "fast approaching where everything will be XGS-PON," Ziply Fiber CEO Harold Zeitz told Light Reading in a recent interview. "We are preparing all of our network for XGS. The only difference will be the ONT [optical network terminal] that goes on the home. Everything else will be XGS-ready."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

A version of this story first appeared on Broadband World News.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Broadband World News
XGS-PON has a lot of legs, Frontier exec says

XGS-PON has a long upgrade path, as the platform Frontier selected from Nokia is upgradable to 25-Gig PON 'with basically an optics change,' says Frontier's Scott Mispagel.

FCC clears way for another 466 winning RDOF bids

Latest round of FCC authorizations cover winning bids from 13 companies and organizations, including BEK Communications, Cumberland Connect, Easton Utilities, Gibson Connect and Union Telephone.

ISPs suffer losses and make plans in face of climate crisis

A worsening climate crisis that has exacted a toll on cables, fiber lines and wireless towers is making clear how vulnerable that critical infrastructure is.

The Divide: How Uprise Fiber seeks to solve what you hate about your ISP

This week: Sam Sanders, CEO of Uprise Fiber, on how the company sets itself apart from traditional ISPs and seeks to build digital equity into broadband deployments.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximise Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
Redefining the Cost Models for APAC Broadband Operators By Kourosh Ghassemi, Omdia
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Unlock 5G Network Potential With Predictive Analytics By RADCOM
Timing and Synchronization Are Key to 5G By Kashif Hussain, Wireless Solutions Director, VIAVI Solutions
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE