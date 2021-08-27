Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

FCC now counts 5M households getting subsidized broadband

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/27/2021
Comment (0)

WASHINGTON – FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced today that over five million households have enrolled in the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program since its launch in mid-May. Coinciding with this milestone, the agency also began releasing more granular enrollment data to inform its evolving awareness efforts, increase transparency in the program, and empower its outreach partners to better target awareness and enrollment efforts. The new data includes enrollee demographic information, such as age breakdown, eligibility category, type of broadband service, and enrollment numbers by five-digit Zip code area.

"Enrolling five million households into the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program in a little over three months is no small feat. This wouldn't have been possible without the support of nearly 30,000 individuals and organizations who signed up as volunteer outreach partners," said Rosenworcel. "I'm grateful for the tremendous work the agency and our partners across the country have spearheaded over the last few months. Through our analysis and conversations with partners, we heard the need for more granular data and today's data release provides us all new opportunities to target and engage eligible families who may qualify for EBB but haven't yet enrolled. Information is power. We're ready to put this new data to work."

To download five-digit Zip code Emergency Broadband Benefit enrollment data, you can visit https://www.usac.org/about/emergency-broadband-benefit-program/emergency-broadband-benefit-program-enrollments-and-claims-tracker/. In addition to the new data released today, the EBB Data Dashboard contains information related to nationwide and state-specific enrollment figures, reports the amount of program funds disbursed as participating providers file reimbursement claims, and three-digit Zip code data the FCC started releasing in late June.

Households can qualify several ways for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program such as through their use of existing assistance programs like SNAP, Medicaid, Lifeline or if a child received reduced-price school meals programs in the last two school years. The Emergency Broadband Benefit is also available to households who are eligible for a broadband provider's existing COVID relief program, to those who have received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year, and to those low-income households who suffered a significant loss in income during the pandemic due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020.

Over 1160 broadband providers have agreed to take part in the voluntary program. The benefit is available to eligible new, prior, and existing customers of participating providers.

FCC

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2021 Improving Latency, to Provide a Better Internet Experience Over WIFI, 5G, FWA and Even FTTH
September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 15, 2021 Cable Goes to the Edge
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE