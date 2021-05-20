FCC counts 1M signups for subsidized broadband

WASHINGTON – Federal Communications Commission Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel today announced the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program enrolled more than one million households in the first week of the program's debut. Households in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and American Samoa are benefitting from the subsidy program initiated by Congress.

"The high demand we've seen for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program demonstrates what many of us already knew to be true – too many families are struggling to get online, even in 2021. Help is here. As an agency, we're continuing to focus our efforts on reaching as many communities as possible, so they can get the support they need," said Rosenworcel.

Over 900 broadband providers have agreed to take part in the program.

FCC