Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Facebook sheds more light on its broadband connectivity projects

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 10/7/2021
Comment (0)

Amid the din of a whistleblower testifying about Facebook's problematic policies and a recent widespread outage, the social media giant's Connectivity unit this week provided a detail-filled update on its grand connectivity strategy.

The wide-ranging briefing spanned Facebook's deployment of subsea cables, advancements on a robot that can deploy fiber strands along power lines, and fresh stats for Terragraph, a fixed wireless access platform that uses unlicensed millimeter wave spectrum.

Facebook Connectivity estimates that more than 300 million people now have access to faster Internet in some shape or form thanks to the work of Facebook Connectivity going back to 2013, and believes its various plans and initiatives discussed this week put it in position "to connect the next billion."

"High speed, reliable Internet access that connects us to people around the world is something that's lacking for billions of people around the world," Mike Schroepfer, Facebook's chief technology officer, declared during the company's "Inside the Lab" roundtable discussion. "Business as usual will not solve it. We need radical breakthroughs to provide radical improvements – 10x faster speeds, 10x lower costs."

A handful of Facebook execs and engineers detailed some of the work that's underway, focusing on a subsea cable initiative that provides backbone capacity for regions such as Africa, a new way to deploy fiber networks less expensively, and the use of millimeter wave spectrum to deliver gigabit-class speeds to residences and businesses.

Subsea developments

On the data backbone side of the connectivity ledger, Facebook and its partners are in the process of building 150,000 kilometers of subsea cables, and working on new sea-based power stations that keep those cables juiced.

"This will have a major impact on underserved regions of the world, notably in Africa, where our work is set to triple the amount of Internet bandwidth reaching the continent," Dan Rabinovitsj, Facebook's VP of connectivity, explained. That activity partly ties into a new segment of subsea cables called 2Africa PEARLS that will connect three continents: Africa, Europe and Asia.

Facebook says 2Africa Pearls, a new segment of subsea cable that connects Africa, Europe and Asia, will bring the total length of the 2Africa cable system to more than 45,000 kilometers, making it the longest subsea cable system ever deployed. (Source: Facebook)
Facebook says 2Africa Pearls, a new segment of subsea cable that connects Africa, Europe and Asia, will bring the total length of the 2Africa cable system to more than 45,000 kilometers, making it the longest subsea cable system ever deployed.
(Source: Facebook)

Cynthia Perret, Facebook's infrastructure program manager, noted every transatlantic cable Facebook connects will contain 24 fiber pairs.

But "capacity alone isn't enough," she said, noting that Facebook is also working on ways to configure and adapt the amount of capacity provided to each landing point. Facebook is also utilizing a model called "Atlantis" to help forecast and optimize where subsea cable routes need to be built. An integrated adaptive bandwidth system will likewise allow Facebook to shift capacities based on traffic patterns and reduce congestion and improve reliably, Perret explained.

Facebook is also exploring new ways to power the repeaters that are deployed along the route of the subsea cables. Rather than powering those cables from somewhere on-shore, which represents a "major constraint," Facebook is teaming with partners on floating power buoys that can be deployed along the subsea fiber routes, Perret explained.

Facebook says it will soon begin trials of floating buoys to power its subsea cables. (Source: Facebook)
Facebook says it will soon begin trials of floating buoys to power its subsea cables.
(Source: Facebook)

Tapping into a mix of solar panels and wave energy converters, the aim is to continually generate up to 25 kilowatts of power to the subsea cables. That solution, the company believes, will help bump capacities from .5 petabits per second to 5 Pbit/s. Facebook expects to start trials of these floating power stations "shortly," Perret said.

I, (Fiber Deployment) Robot

Facebook has also been active on land, announcing that it has made major progress with Bombyx, a robot that deploys fiber strands along widely deployed medium-voltage power lines.

The general idea behind Bombyx, a project introduced last year, is to vastly reduce the costs and time required to deploy fiber. Facebook estimates that each robot will eventually be able to install more than a kilometer of fiber – and avoid obstacles along the way – in roughly 90 minutes.

Karthik Yogeeswaran, wireless systems engineer at Facebook, noted that Bombyx is inspired from the helical fiber-optical wrapping techniques pioneered in the 1980s, but represents a massive leap. Bombyx, for example, does not require a heavy counterweight nor constant human intervention, or the need to shut off power during deployment – elements that made those early efforts fall well short of widespread use. Rather than using a counterweight, Facebook has developed a spool-free cable coil shaped like an airplane neck pillow with an opening that allows Bombyx to pass over obstacles.

Facebook has also outfitted the robot with the kind of thruster fans used in drones to keep the robot balanced and prevent the cable from swaying. The robot also has access to a 3D map generated from an onboard camera and customized sensors that detect and analyze the boundaries of obstacles.

According to Yogeeswaran, those innovations have cut the time it takes for Bombyx to cross an obstacle from 17 minutes to four minutes. He said work is underway to make the operation of the Bombyx robot fully autonomous as it navigates obstacles.

And Facebook's work in this area extends beyond the Bombyx robot itself. The company also helped design a smaller, flexible and heat-resistant cable tailored for deployments along the power lines. That design has helped Facebook reduce the strand count in those cables from 96 fibers to just 24 fibers. That development combo makes the fiber cable about ten-times lighter and smaller than normal aerial fiber cable, Yogeeswaran said.

Facebook has yet to announce any significant deployment activity for Bombyx, but that day is getting closer. "While the pandemic has slowed development, we're wrapping our prototype phase now and starting pilot discussions with a handful of electric utilities," Yogeeswaran, said.

"This is a practical way to leverage existing infrastructure to bring fast Internet to a lot more people," Rabinovitsj, a former top exec at Ruckus Wireless who joined Facebook in 2018, said.

Terragraph update

Alongside its fiber-building activities, Facebook also tried to advance the ball a bit on a more mature technology – Terragraph, a fixed wireless access platform designed to run in unlicensed 60GHz millimeter wave spectrum and deliver fiber-like capacities.

Facebook continued to cast Terragraph as way to bridge the connectivity gap at a fraction of the costs required to trench fiber. "You can think of it as extending fiber in the air," Yael Maguire, VP of engineering at Facebook, explained.

Facebook, which kicked off the vision for Terragraph in 2015 and counts Qualcomm among its tech partners, expanded a bit on the system's architecture. It relies on a network of distribution nodes that tie back to fiber-based point-of-presence (POP) sites. Meanwhile, consumer nodes, mounted on the sides of buildings or on rooftops, connect to the premises and end user via Ethernet cables or Wi-Fi routers.

Given the limited range of 60GHz spectrum, nodes have to be placed at 200- to 250-meter intervals. Maguire talked up the distributed nature of Terragraph's architecture and the use of a "resilient mesh" that takes advantage of a signal rerouting function built into each node.

"The network figures itself out, once deployed," he explained.

Facebook released some updated stats on Terragraph, a technology that is licensed for free to a handful of manufacturing partners. The company noted that more than 30,000 Terragraph units have been deployed so far with north of 100 service providers and system integrators worldwide.

Alaska Communications is among those using Terragraph with fixed wireless access gear made by Cambium Networks. Alaska's snow and ice and a short five-to-six month fiber-build season made Terragraph particularly attractive for some last-mile deployments, according to Rick Benken, Alaska Communications' VP of network strategy and engineering and operations.

Alaska Communications is early in the deployment process, having brought Terragraph-based services to a few neighborhoods in Anchorage. Benken said the company plans to expand the deployment to parts of Fairbanks, Juneau and the Kenai Peninsula in the coming years.

Facebook Connectivity estimates that Terragraph has brought broadband to more than 6,500 homes in Anchorage. Among other examples, Terragraph is being used to bring more connectivity to Perth, the isolated city of Western Australia, via a partnership with Pentanet and Cambium.

Facebook outage 'pretty humbling'

The irony of Facebook's connectivity announcements in the wake of a massive outage suffered on Monday (October 4) was not lost on the company. Schroepfer acknowledged it in his opening comments, noting that he was "very sorry to everyone who was impacted" by the outage.

"Everything is back up and running, but when you're providing an essential communications platform for billions of people, I never want to see downtime like that. We pride ourselves on running reliable infrastructure for the whole world, so [Monday] was pretty humbling," Schroepfer said. "It is a good reminder of the work we are doing today, how the thing we all take for granted – high-speed, reliable Internet access that connects us to people around the world – is something that's lacking for billions of people around the world."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
Redefining the Cost Models for APAC Broadband Operators By Kourosh Ghassemi, Omdia
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Network Automation at the Domain Controller Layer Drives Significant Benefits to Operators By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Nokia
Unlock 5G Network Potential With Predictive Analytics By RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE