Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

EXFO's founder on what's next for the newly private company

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 9/7/2021
Comment (0)

Germain Lamonde, EXFO's founder and majority shareholder, said to expect "more of the same" from the company now that it's no longer public.

"There's a lot of reasons to go private," Lamonde told Light Reading about his decision to fend off a hostile takeover attempt by rival Viavi and make EXFO a private company again. But he said the company's strategy as a private company will be the same one it employed as a public company: "EXFO's brand is really about innovation."

He said the company will continue to sell test and measurement equipment for telecom networks to help operators make them more efficient, whether that's a fiber network or a 5G network.

Lamonde explained that EXFO rejected Viavi's takeover efforts in part because the company's customers wanted to prevent the creation of a dominant supplier in the test and measurement market. Maintaining a competitive market with multiple suppliers "keeps the price reasonable" for customers, he explained.

Moreover, he said EXFO's management team will no longer be tied to the rigors of quarterly financial reports now that EXFO is private. And he suggested the company would be better able to make smart acquisitions as a private company.

Looking to the future

Lamonde said EXFO sees a bright future in selling testing and measurement equipment for fiber and 5G networks. "We're really engaging in this new chapter with more energy than ever," he said.

In fiber, he said the company is seeing increasing movement toward 400G and 800G products, and that it will have products for those areas as a result. And in 5G, he said EXFO hopes to aid in the transition from non-standalone networks to standalone networks by applying artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to its offerings.

As Lamonde navigates EXFO into its new phase as a private company, he's facing a handful of massive trends, both positive and negative.

On the positive side, he said the global trend toward government funding for broadband is "a good, smart move." That's not a surprise considering EXFO likely stands to benefit from that kind of spending. In the US, for example, legislators appear poised to funnel almost $65 billion into the telecom market over the coming years, money that will likely benefit all kinds of providers and suppliers.

On the negative side, though, Lamonde said EXFO has been affected by ongoing electronics component shortages that have tripped up a number of different industries, from telecom to automotive. He said EXFO has done "very, very good work" in circumventing the situation, though the company has struggled to obtain enough components to continue supplying its customers.

Interestingly, he said EXFO has not yet been forced to increase the prices on its products as a result of the component shortages. But he said the company may have to do so in the future if the situation persists.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2021 Improving Latency, to Provide a Better Internet Experience Over WIFI, 5G, FWA and Even FTTH
September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 15, 2021 Cable Goes to the Edge
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE