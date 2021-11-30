Eurobites: Turkey gets 25G PON in time for Christmas

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: FiberCop signs up another operator; Vodafone Spain renews with Netcracker; Telefónica Tech goes underwater.

Nokia and Türk Telekom say they have completed the first successful 25G PON trial in Turkey – creating the fastest fiber network in the country, they claim. The trial took place under laboratory conditions and achieved downstream speeds of 20 Gbit/s over a single wavelength. The operator is now looking at how the technology – which is based on Nokia's Quillion chipset – can be used to support smart-city applications, among other possibilities such as augment and virtual reality experiences.

FiberCop, the infrastructure company controlled by Telecom Italia (TIM) together with KKR Infrastructure and Fastweb, has signed up another co-investment partner in the shape of Rome-based AfinnaOne. Under the terms of the agreement, AfinnaOne will use the fiber-optic secondary access network to connect FiberCop homes according to the FTTC model. AfinnaOne's participation in the FiberCop investment program follows that of other operators including Fastweb, Iliad and Connectivia. (See Iliad Italia's fixed ambitions take shape with FiberCop deal and FiberCop is go after KKR and Fastweb firm up stakes.)

Vodafone Spain is sticking with Netcracker for its BSS needs, but upgrading to the latest version of the US vendor's Revenue Management product. The operator uses Netcracker to provide support for its consumer and business customers across both the fixed and wireless sectors.

Telefónica's cybersecurity unit, Telefónica Tech, has begun work on a "reinforced" and hopefully waterproof security system for Navantia's S-80 class submarines in collaboration with Spain's Ministry of Defense. One of the key requirements of the new system will be its interoperability with the equivalent system on board Spain's F-110 frigates, the construction of which is due to begin soon.

UK communications regulator Ofcom is giving itself a big old pat on the back, claiming that 1.3 million British broadband users have secured better deals, overpayment among mobile customers has dropped by £100 million (US$133 million) and vulnerable broadband customers out of contract have greater protection from exploitative higher prices since it introduced a raft of rule changes last year. One of the new rules requires phone, broadband and pay-TV providers to warn customers when their current contract is ending, and what they could save by signing up to a new deal.