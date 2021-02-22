Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital Conference
Events Archives
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN Ecosystem
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Eurobites: Telefónica and Huawei pilot 600G/800G over WDM

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 2/22/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: French village says "non" to Starlink ground station; KPN buffs up green credentials; MVNO specialist returns to Three UK.

  • Telefónica has notched up 600G and 800G transmission speeds on wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) photonic meshes in a pilot with Huawei in Madrid. The tests used Huawei OSN 9800 devices over the 47km network. Telefónica intends to begin implementing 400G speeds this year and subsequently tweak its Fusion IP network to meet the need for higher capacity and even faster speeds.

  • In related news, Telefónica UK (O2) has bagged the "Best Network for Coverage" gong in the Uswitch Broadband and Mobile awards for the fourth year in a row. O2-owned MVNO Giffgaff also landed "Network of the Year" in the awards, which are based on a survey of more than 10,000 people.

  • A village in northern France has issued a rebuff to tech entrepreneur Elon Musk by saying "non" to the proposed siting of Starlink's satellite Internet ground station on a nearby field. As France24 reports, Saint-Senier-de-Beuvron's municipal council said that they were refusing permission for the facility "as a precaution," with a number of locals expressing concern that it is an untried technology.

  • Dutch operator KPN has used its annual report to underline its green credentials, estimating that in the past year its customers jointly saved more than three times the amount of energy needed to keep KPN's network running by using the digital services over the network and cutting down drastically on the use of transport. According to KPN's calculations, its customers saved 277 million liters of fuel and avoided 3.7 billion kilometers in travel during 2020.

  • It's a case of déjà vu all over again for Matt Ward, who has rejoined Three UK as head of MVNO – a role he was originally appointed to in 2014 before heading off to be chief commercial officer at Lycamobile for a couple of years. Prior to 2014, he held a number of executive positions at Vodafone. Three has recently extended its MVNO deal with Dixons Carphone, for the electronics retailer's iD mobile brand.

  • Vodafone has launched the second round of its Bright Sparks startup support program, offering startups in Seed, pre-Series A or Series A funding stages the chance to gain access to Vodafone expertise and connection to a dedicated sponsor, among other things. Any bright sparks interested can download the application form here.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
    March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
    5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
    March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
    March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
    Open RAN World Digital Conference
    April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
    April 29-28, 2021, Digital Conference
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
    March 2, 2021 Next Steps of Digital Transformation: How MSPs are Meeting the Challenge to Secure Distributed Assets
    March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
    March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
    March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
    March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
    March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
    March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
    March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
    March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
    March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
    April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
    May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
    June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
    July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
    August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
    October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
    November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Ritchie Peng: Building Optimal 5G Networks by Sustained Innovation By Huawei
    Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
    How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
    5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
    Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Why performance management is at the heart of successful managed SD-WAN By Jay Stewart, Accedian
    Reliability: A keystone in the post-pandemic world By Derek DiGiacomo, SCTE•ISBE
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE