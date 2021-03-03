Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Eurobites: Telecom Egypt plans subsea ring around Africa

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 3/3/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Tesco Mobile boss slams sneaky price increases during a time of pandemic; EU antitrust boss issues recovery reminder; a data center for DRC.

  • Telecom Egypt has announced plans to launch a new subsea system that will "outline" the African continent, connecting coastal and landlocked African countries to Europe through the operator's infrastructure. The Hybrid African Ring Path (HARP), which Telecom Egypt hopes to get live by 2023, will connect Africa's eastern and western edges to Europe, from South Africa to Italy and France along the continent's east coast, and to Portugal along its west coast. HARP's planned routes will cross the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, and will include "premium routes" on both banks of the Suez Canal.

  • The head of Tesco Mobile has called on the telecom industry to reverse "misleading" price rises implemented during the coronavirus pandemic. Commenting on research carried for Tesco Mobile by YouGov, Tesco Mobile CEO Tom Denyard said: "Telecoms companies have never played a more important role in people's lives. During one of the most uncertain financial times on record, and at a time of physical isolation, this is not a time to be making a phone harder for someone to afford. That's why we are calling on other networks to reverse price rises this year." The YouGov research contends that above-inflation-rate mid-contract price rises this year – as high as 4.5% in some cases – could exacerbate the "digital divide." Also, the research found that half of those with a mobile phone contract were not even aware a network provider could put up their prices mid-contract – despite the industry making more than £1 billion (US$1.4 billion) of revenue from the practice since 2013, according to earlier research from Tarafica.

  • The EU's antitrust czar, Margrethe Vestager, has warned member states applying for funds from the €750 billion ($904 billion) Recovery and Resilience Facility for regeneration projects – the rollout of high-speed telecom networks among them – "should ensure that the measures will be implemented in accordance with all applicable rules, including State aid and public procurement rules." As Reuters reports, Vestager was responding to a question from an EU lawmaker concerned about the potential for distortion of competition in the telecom sector.

  • The Raxio Group is to establish what it says will be the first in a series of new carrier-neutral data centers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). "Raxio Kinshasha," set to be commissioned in Q2 2022, will be a 1.5MW, 400-rack facility. Raxio currently has two data centers, one in Uganda and the other under construction in Ethiopia.

  • You don't have to be chilled to work here, but it helps. Ericsson is providing all its employees with free subscriptions to Headspace, a "guided meditation" app offering sessions on coping with stress, playlists to help aid sleep and home-exercise workout guides.

  • Anghami, a Spotify-style music-streaming app based in Abu Dhabi, is close to a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., according to a Bloomberg report. If the deal gets the green light, Anghami could be valued at around $300 million, say Bloomberg's sources. Anghami claims to have more than 70 million users across the Middle East.

  • Sky Mobile, an MVNO on O2 UK's network, has revealed that its customers have on average been able to "roll over" 43GB of unused data since April 2020 and the beginning of pandemic-related restrictions in the UK. With Sky Mobile's "Roll" feature, any unused data is automatically rolled over into a customer's Sky Piggybank every month and saved for up to three years.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
    March 2-4, 2021, Digital Symposium
    5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
    March 9-11, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
    March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
    Open RAN World Digital Conference
    April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
    April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
    March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
    March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
    March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
    March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
    March 16, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
    March 16, 2021 vRAN, Open RAN and the Path Towards Mobile Networks Modernization
    March 17, 2021 Wi-Fi 6 – Separating the magic from the myth
    March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
    March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
    April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
    May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
    June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
    July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
    August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
    October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
    November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Scenario-Based Openness Is Essential for 1+N Networks to Move Towards Autonomous Driving By Huawei
    ZTE Is Committed to Empowering Different Industries With Digital Technology By Ling Zhi, Vice President, ZTE
    Continuous 5G Evolution for Building an Engine of All-Industry Digitalization – Dr. Tong Wen, Huawei Fellow and CTO of Huawei Wireless By Huawei
    Huawei's 'Ultra-Simplified' 5G RAN Solutions Could Help MNOs Address the Needs of Consumers and Businesses By Huawei
    ZTE Is Striving to Help Operators in Various Countries to Achieve Digital Technology Development in 5G SA Deployment By Zhang Jianpeng, SVP and Head of Global Marketing, ZTE
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
    From 5G to 6G: What could it look like? By Nermin Mohamed, Wind River
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE