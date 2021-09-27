Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Eurobites: Orange lands Amitie cable in France

Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 9/27/2021
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia lands XGS-PON deal with Telekom Slovenije; TalkTalk offers six months' free fiber broadband to jobseekers; Ericsson's vision thing.

  • Orange used the weekend to finally land its Amitie subsea cable on a beach in the commune of Le Porge, near Bordeaux, France, after two earlier efforts had to be aborted due inclement weather. A new process, horizon directional drilling, was used 20 meters beneath the beach and the adjacent sand dunes to keep environmental damage to a minimum. The 6,800km Amitie project, which is led by Orange but also involves a number of other partners, will connect the US state of Massachusetts to Le Porge and Cornwall in the UK. Commissioning is scheduled for early 2022.

  • Slovenian operator Telekom Slovenije has chosen Nokia's Quillion chipset-powered XGS-PON technology to bring 10Gbit/s speeds to it its nationwide FTTH network for both business and residential customers. The technology, says Nokia, offers Telekom Slovenije the possibility of upgrading to 25G PON in the future. Deployment will begin later this year.

  • UK fixed-line provider TalkTalk has teamed up with the UK government to offer those seeking work free fiber broadband for six months. Voice calls are not part of the package and optional extras such as TV services cannot be added. After the six months is up, customers can choose to move onto a paid contract or cancel the service with no additional costs, provided all equipment is returned to TalkTalk.

  • Uh-oh. Ericsson has a new vision. And, what's more, it's one that "imagines the possibilities of limitless connectivity." New ways of learning, a redefined business world, reimagined entertainment and, last but arguably not least, tackling the climate crisis – it's all here in the new gospel according to Börje Ekholm. Oh, and as part of the general hoopla Ericsson's also having a brand refresh. Does this mean the end is nigh for its famous "three sausages"?

    Selling the sizzle: Will the 'three sausages' have a place in Ericsson's new vision?
    Selling the sizzle: Will the 'three sausages' have a place in Ericsson's new vision?

  • London-based Cerillion has landed a five-year BSS deal with Neos Networks. Neos Networks, which recently separated from parent company SSE Group, has a UK-wide 24,480km network, and offers a range of WAN, Ethernet, optical and dark fiber services.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

