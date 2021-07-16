Eurobites: Nokia and Openreach test 25G PON broadband tech

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: how to break through the "5G noise" in Europe; Revolut now worth £24 billion; Alexa to the rescue?

Nokia has teamed up with Openreach, the network access arm of UK incumbent operator BT, to test Nokia's 25G PON technology, which they say could deliver broadband services that are ten times faster than the UK's standard fiber offerings. The technology, say the companies, can run on the same underlying infrastructure that Openreach is already building across the UK, working together "seamlessly" with existing GPON and XGS-PON broadband platforms. The testing took place at Openreach's Adastral Park lab in Ipswich, and field trials are expected by the end of the year. Optical filter combining GPON, XGS-PON and 25G PON – a world first, according to Nokia and Openreach.

US radio frequency filter company Resonant is hosting a two-part webinar series entitled "Breaking Through the Noise of 5G in Europe" and featuring a panel of industry veterans from the likes of Broadcom, Apple and Microsoft. The first, Expert Insights on Unlocking the Potential of 5G in Europe, takes place on July 20 at 10 a.m. ET; the second, The Technology Enabling Europe’s Transition to 5G, on July 22, also at 10 a.m. ET.

Fintech company Revolut has become the UK's most valuable startup ever, according to a BBC report. Its latest funding round, which raised $800 million from Japan's SoftBank and New York-based Tiger Global Management, took its valuation to £24 billion ($33.1 billion). Revolut, founded by former Lehman Brothers trader Nik Storonsky, provides digitalized currency exchange, current account and crypto-currency services for customers across 35 countries.