Eurobites: Are smart homes a dumb idea?

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Magyar Telekom goes with Amdocs for billing upgrade; Nokia takes GPON to Armenia; Three UK rebrands.

Think you're such a smarty-pants with your connected kettle? Think again. A new study from Which?, the respected UK consumer rights organization, has revealed that a home filled with smart devices could be exposed to more than 12,000 "hacking or unknown scanning attacks" from across the world in a single week. Which? set up a fake home and filled it with connected goodies bought online, ranging from smart TVs to printers via wireless security cameras. Researchers then connected them to the Internet, exposing them to malware and other nasties created by real cybercriminals. In the worst week (or the best if you were the hacker), 12,807 unique scans or attack attempts were made against the devices, including 2,435 specific attempts to maliciously log into the devices with a weak default username and password. Surprisingly, perhaps, the most attacked product was a humble Epson printer, though the ieGeek security camera (surely the name's a red flag?) was also a popular target.

Magyar Telekom, the Hungarian unit of Deutsche Telekom, is to migrate the billing operations of its postpaid mobile business onto the Amdocs billing platform. Amdocs will also help Magyar Telekom more generally streamline its IT systems as part of the deal.

Telecom Armenia is switching on gigabit broadband in its capital city, Yerevan, as the first step in a country-wide project carried out in collaboration with Nokia. Telecom Armenia will deploy Nokia's GPON and XGS-PON fiber equipment, which is software upgradable to 25G PON technology in the future, says the Finnish vendor, along with its Wi-Fi Beacons and Altiplano management platform.

Bloomberg reports that, despite flouncing out of the European Union, the UK could be in for a "billion-dollar payday" if Google ends up losing its various legal battles in EU courts. According to the EU's budget report, published this week, the UK stands to receive a €1.8 billion (US$2.1 billion) share of the Google fines pot in the unlikely case of the online giant's legal team ultimately failing to cut the mustard.