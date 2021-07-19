Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Eurobites: A1 Telekom Austria finds short cut to Turkey

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 7/19/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: GSMA, UN call on central African governments to help with e-commerce; Telefónica does short-form video deal; ADVA advances in Q2.

  • A1 Telekom Austria Group's wholesale unit has enhanced its international connectivity footprint with a new route from Frankfurt to Turkey offering speeds between 2 Mbit/s to 100 Gbit/s, with up to 200 Gbit/s promised soon. The route travels from Austria via Salzburg and the Karawanken tunnel, which connects Austria to Slovenia. A further two redundant routes provide backup.

  • The UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the GSMA has called on Central Africa's 11 governments to adopt policies more conducive to e-commerce, including better access to digital services and more public-private collaboration. In their report, Enabling e-Commerce in Central Africa: The Role of Mobile Services and Policy Implications, the two organizations argue that the 11 countries in question are falling behind their peers, and call on governments to "take the right approach to data regulation" and "leverage stakeholder collaboration," among other recommendations.

  • Telefónica has done a deal with Blackpills, the French short-form video platform, bringing Blackpills' fare to Telefónica's Movistar mobile customers. Fifteen titles are available in the first tranche of content, which can be accessed on Android phones for a monthly subscription fee of €2.99 (US$3.52). Parental advisory: Some of it looks a bit rude.

  • Germany's ADVA Optical Networking saw preliminary revenues reach €149.4 million ($175.9 million) in the second quarter, up 3% year-on-year, while preliminary pro forma operating income soared 42.6%, to €14.4 million ($16.9 million). Consequently, ADVA has revised its profitability outlook to between 7% and 10% of revenues published. It warned, however, that the global coronavirus pandemic and semiconductor crisis continue to pose high risks to the company's supply chain.

  • Sweden's Enea has completed its acquisition of Dublin-based AdaptiveMobile Security, for €45 million ($53 million). Enea estimates that AdaptiveMobile, which supplies software and services for messaging and signaling security in mobile core networks, will notch up sales of approximately €17 million ($20 million) for the full year 2021.

  • Swisscom's Blue TV app, which makes it easier for its customers to watch TV content on their mobile devices, is now available on the Apple TV platform. Handily, the development comes ahead of the start of the European soccer season, meaning Swisscom customers with Apple TV will be able to use the app to watch domestic Swiss soccer as well as Champions League matches.

  • Openreach, the semi-autonomous network access arm of BT, has begun work on a full-fiber network in the Scottish Borders town of Galashiels. The build is expected to reach a majority of local homes and businesses over the next 12-18 months. Galashiels is one of 300 locations in Scotland being upgraded by Openreach to full fiber.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
    The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
    July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
    July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
    July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
    July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
    July 22, 2021 Unlocking Enterprise Growth with 5G
    August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    3E-Architecture Helps Operators Towards a Value-Centric 5G Evolution By ZTE
    AI and Reinforcement Learning Can Help Optimize Massive MIMO Performance By Cellwize
    CSPs Can Use AI to Simplify Operations By Adaora Okeleke, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations and IT, Omdia
    Huawei's Ryan Ding: Digital Innovation Is Fueling the New Digital Economy By Huawei
    Radio Composer: Intelligent Orchestration of User and Network By ZTE
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
    The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By Peter Rysavy, President of Rysavy Research
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE