Eurobites: A1 Telekom Austria finds short cut to Turkey

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: GSMA, UN call on central African governments to help with e-commerce; Telefónica does short-form video deal; ADVA advances in Q2.

A1 Telekom Austria Group's wholesale unit has enhanced its international connectivity footprint with a new route from Frankfurt to Turkey offering speeds between 2 Mbit/s to 100 Gbit/s, with up to 200 Gbit/s promised soon. The route travels from Austria via Salzburg and the Karawanken tunnel, which connects Austria to Slovenia. A further two redundant routes provide backup.

The UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the GSMA has called on Central Africa's 11 governments to adopt policies more conducive to e-commerce, including better access to digital services and more public-private collaboration. In their report, Enabling e-Commerce in Central Africa: The Role of Mobile Services and Policy Implications, the two organizations argue that the 11 countries in question are falling behind their peers, and call on governments to "take the right approach to data regulation" and "leverage stakeholder collaboration," among other recommendations.

Telefónica has done a deal with Blackpills, the French short-form video platform, bringing Blackpills' fare to Telefónica's Movistar mobile customers. Fifteen titles are available in the first tranche of content, which can be accessed on Android phones for a monthly subscription fee of €2.99 (US$3.52). Parental advisory: Some of it looks a bit rude.

Germany's ADVA Optical Networking saw preliminary revenues reach €149.4 million ($175.9 million) in the second quarter, up 3% year-on-year, while preliminary pro forma operating income soared 42.6%, to €14.4 million ($16.9 million). Consequently, ADVA has revised its profitability outlook to between 7% and 10% of revenues published. It warned, however, that the global coronavirus pandemic and semiconductor crisis continue to pose high risks to the company's supply chain.

Sweden's Enea has completed its acquisition of Dublin-based AdaptiveMobile Security, for €45 million ($53 million). Enea estimates that AdaptiveMobile, which supplies software and services for messaging and signaling security in mobile core networks, will notch up sales of approximately €17 million ($20 million) for the full year 2021.

Swisscom's Blue TV app, which makes it easier for its customers to watch TV content on their mobile devices, is now available on the Apple TV platform. Handily, the development comes ahead of the start of the European soccer season, meaning Swisscom customers with Apple TV will be able to use the app to watch domestic Swiss soccer as well as Champions League matches.