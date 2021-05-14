Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

DZS set to key on network convergence

Broadband World News Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/14/2021
Comment (0)

In analyst day presentations brimming with baseball metaphors, DZS execs told investors and media on Thursday (May 14) that the company is geared up to play "long ball" as service providers pivot toward a converged future that will span both wired and wireless networks and be tied together with software and virtualization.

Charlie Vogt, the CEO who took the reins of the company in August 2020 and is a former Division I collegiate baseball player himself, outlined a vision for the company that intends to maintain its traditional focus on tier 2/3 players while also expanding further into the tier 1 world.

"We want our shareholders and we want our investors thinking not so much about the next two or three quarters. We want our investors and shareholders to be thinking about DZS over the next two, three, four years," Vogt said.

He said DZS and the telecom industry are facing a new set of "mega trends" that are poised to drive the business forward, including the move to 5G, new broadband competition fueled by new fixed wireless services, an acceleration of fiber upgrade cycles for wired networks, and an aggressive move toward software-driven and virtualized networks. On top of that, there's been a shift toward "commonality" for the infrastructure underpinning both residential and enterprise networks.

And those shifts have also crossed into the geopolitical landscape. "You have this new wildcard that really didn't exist until the last several years … [with] the security bans and the security concerns where a lot of countries and a lot of service providers are moving away from the Chinese suppliers and giving companies like DZS an opportunity to participate in networks that otherwise wasn't there," Vogt said.

For DZS, the path ahead is focused on a set of pillars that include wireless, broadband access, connected premises equipment and orchestration and analytics. The latter piece is a relatively new one for DZS, spawned by the company's acquisition of RIFT last year.

Wireless is becoming a bigger revenue component for DZS, which supplies mobile transport products to companies such as Rakuten, LG U+ and KT Broadband. For Q1 2021, mobile transport represented 28% of revenues, up from just 6% in the year-ago period. However, fixed broadband remains the core of DZS's business, representing 72% of Q1 2021 revenues, compared to 94% in the year-ago quarter.

Primed for RDOF

DZS's discussion also touched on opportunities involving federal stimulus projects, including the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF). "Today's RDOF is yesterday's Connected America [Fund] and, prior to that, it was the Universal Service Fund," Vogt said.

DZS estimates that about 30% of the phase I RDOF recipients are not traditional rural ILECs, but are rather various cable operators, fiber overbuilders, municipalities and utility companies. DZS is attempting to lock into the opportunities across that board. On the cable side, it recently struck a partnership with the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), a group that provides tech and services to hundreds of independent cable operators and telcos.

"We are certainly seeing a lot of our US-based customers accelerate their spending, and much of that is driven by RDOF," Vogt said.

Consolidated Communications, one of DZS's customers, is part of that mix. In a pre-recorded piece included in today's event, Tom White, Consolidated's CTO, noted that the majority of his company's RDOF activity will be focused on fiber using XGS-PON technology capable of delivering up to 2 Gbit/s, with a path to 10-Gig "as necessary."

DZS sees the move to 10-Gig and beyond as its window of opportunity to capture share and expand further into the tier 1 arena.

"For us, I think we're at an inflection point from a technology perspective" as service providers start to move from sub 1-Gig to 10-Gig-plus," Vogt said. "I think that's our opportunity to participate in some of the larger-scale tier 1 networks that we previously weren't able to participate in."

DZS isn't ready to tip its hand on specific plans for future 25-Gig technology, but Vogt called it a "pretty natural step for us."

Eye on the supply chain

DZS hasn't been immune to supply chain issues and the global chip shortage, but believes it's in a "pretty good place," Vogt said. DZS, he explained, booked much of its fundamental raw materials for Q3 and Q4 of 2021 last August and September.

"This has been a very fluid market," he said. "From a supply chain perspective, we saw 26 weeks turn into 52 weeks in a matter of weeks."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

A version of this story first appeared on Broadband World News.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Broadband World News
Biden: 25Mbit/s broadband is fine, I guess

Although President Biden has hinted at a broadband future with 1Gbit/s speeds, new rules from his administration suggest speeds of 100 Mbit/s. And they acknowledge speeds of just 25 Mbit/s.

CommScope takes another step toward DOCSIS 4.0

Supplier says a new, flexible distributed access architecture (DAA) product, which could play a role in future DOCSIS 4.0 networks, is ready for field deployments.

Nextlink walks away from RDOF obligations in New Mexico

Nextlink won't build Internet connections to 265 locations in New Mexico. The company said that's just 0.1% of its RDOF coverage area, but critics are beginning to sound the alarm.

Frontier set to exit Chapter 11 on April 30

Frontier execs also set to provide more detail this week on the vision for the company as it embarks on a modernization plan centered on FTTP upgrades of its sizable copper plant.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 18, 2021 Pivoting to addressable ads to uplift Pay TV revenues
May 18, 2021 What is the future of the semiconductor supply chain?
May 19, 2021 Cloud-Native Marketplace for Telcos: Everything you need to know from IT to infrastructure
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
A Journey to 5G and Network-as-a-Service: Seven Degrees of Freedom By Jitin Bhandari, Nokia
NetX2025 Provides Intelligent Connectivity to Multiple Clouds By Zhang Jun, Chief Network Consultant, Huawei Carrier BG
Accelerating the Pace of Service Innovation With DelOps By Manish Varma, Core Network Services Strategy, Nokia
Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
Cisco Plus: Accelerating Your Business Outcomes With As-a-Service By James Mobley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Network Services, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE