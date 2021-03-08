Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

DZS posts record sales as it grapples with supply chain constraints

Broadband World News Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 8/3/2021
Comment (0)

Fueled by fiber and mobile transport orders, DZS notched its second-consecutive period of record orders in the second quarter of 2021. And while the company continues to field an influx of requests for proposal (RFPs), DZS, like most of its peers, continues to grapple with supply chain constraints.

Those supply chain issues took a bite out of DZS's adjusted gross margins in Q2 due to longer than normal lead times, higher semiconductor costs, increased secondary market costs, expedite charges and high freight and logistics costs, Charlie Vogt, DZS's president and CEO, said on Tuesday's earnings call.

DZS expects supply chain constraints to continue through 2022, but does not expect them to impair DZS's long-term prospects amid rising demand for fiber network deployments and mobile transport, along with open RAN opportunities that still loom out on the horizon.

"We believe the current supply chain environment represents near-term headwinds that are not indicative of our long-term operating model and margin targets," Vogt said, noting that he does not expect supply chain problems to hinder the company's ability to deliver on the second half of 2021. To further that point, DZS raised full-year revenue guidance to a range of $330 million to $350 million, up from a prior range of $320 million to $340 million.

Meanwhile, DZS has sparked operational improvement initiatives over the past six months that are designed to boost gross margins to 40% within calendar year 2023.

Vogt said DZS is investing in sales and other aspects of the business in order to snare market share over the next 12 to 24 months, particularly in the access network and mobile transport sectors.

"We're in the early innings of a breakout investment cycle," Vogt said.

DZS is also focusing on Huawei and ZTE replacement opportunities.

RFPs focused on XGS-PON

Vogt said RFP activity is currently "dominated" by 10-Gig XGS-PON and network orchestration products. Recent results include an XGS-PON-focused deal with Consolidated Communications. "We believe this is the largest announced 10-Gig XGS-PON deployment in North America," Vogt said.

DZS is also pursuing opportunities with open RAN, but Vogt stressed that much of that activity is centered on network design rather than RFPs.

Financial snapshot

DZS posted Q2 2021 orders of $128 million, up 65% year-over-year. First half 2021 orders clocked in at $245 million, up 82% year-over-year. DZS also ended the quarter with a record backlog of $160 million, a year-on-year increase of 95%.

The company generated Q2 2021 revenues of $82.7 million, up 17.3%, with revenues for both mobile transport and broadband connectivity seeing double-digit growth.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

A version of this story first appeared on Broadband World News.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Broadband World News
National broadband programs set to provide an 'uplift of our entire model,' Calix CEO says

Though government-backed broadband programs tend to be larger than many expect, they also 'take longer than you think,' says Carl Russo, who has just added the title of chairman.

FCC: 3M+ emergency broadband sign ups prove need for long-term benefit

But any attempt at a long-term benefit will face hurdles in a Congress that has already shaved $35 billion off President Biden's universal broadband proposal.

Small WISP gets government cash to cover Apple's HQ with broadband

About $8,000 in RDOF funding is going to LTD Broadband to provide 1-Gig service in areas surrounding Apple's massive $5 billion headquarters. That's drawn a complaint from the Competitive Carriers Association.

Study sizes up cost and performance options for bridging the broadband gap

ACA Connects and Cartesian connected on a multi-faceted study finding that it would cost in the range of $61 billion to $118 billion to bring 1 Gbit/s to certain locations not covered by the phase I RDOF auction.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 4, 2021 Tech for a Better Planet Symposium
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
Huawei’s Bill Tang: Target Efforts to Protect Networks and Bring Warmth With Huawei Service By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
The impact of the ever-shifting edge By Mark Myslinski, Broadcast Solutions Manager, Synamedia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE