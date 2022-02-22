DZS hires SVP of North America sales

DALLAS – DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in access networking and cloud software solutions, today announced the appointment of Andrew Finkelstein as Senior Vice President, North America Sales. Mr. Finkelstein joins DZS from Casa Systems, bringing two decades of fixed and mobile access networking experience to DZS as well as long-term customer and channel partner relationships across the region.

In 2021, DZS achieved record orders, revenue and backlog while adding a record 53 new customers in the Americas region. Revenue from the region increased 64% and orders doubled year-over-year. Looking to build on this momentum, Mr. Finkelstein will lead North American sales as DZS aims to take full advantage of the technology and resource investments the company has made over the past 18 months.

Most recently, Mr. Finkelstein served as Vice President of Sales, Telco & Webscale at Casa Systems for four years, leading sales in North America. Prior to Casa Systems, he spent 14 years at Calix where he was responsible for many of the large-scale regional service providers such as Lumen (CenturyLink).

