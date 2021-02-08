DZS connects with Broadcom on next-gen PON

PLANO, Texas. – DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity and software defined networking solutions, today announced its expanded collaboration with Broadcom to advance open standards and bring to market next-generation high-speed optical broadband and Passive Optical Network (PON) technology.

Broadcom's feature-rich, scalable semiconductor devices provide leading performance, capacity and flexibility for many DZS optical and copper-based products. Integrated with the DZS Software Defined Network (SDN)-enabled Network Operating System (sdNOS) for network-based products, and supported by the DZS Cloud Portfolio, Broadcom technology enables forward-looking DZS service provider customers to implement ultra-performance centralized or distributed networks with state-of-the-art orchestration and network automation for software-centric services and network virtualization. Today, Broadcom broadband access technology underpins DZS Velocity solutions, including the recently announced XCelerate by DZS XGS-PON solutions, as well as DZS Helix connected premises solutions in ONT fiber termination point and home Wi-Fi products.

Read the full announcement here.

