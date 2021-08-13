Sign In Register
DZS connects with broadband product stocking distributor Digicomm

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/13/2021
Comment (0)

PLANO, Texas – DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity and software defined networking solutions, today announced a strategic sourcing partnership with Digicomm International (Digicomm), a leading stocking distributor of broadband products for the communications industry. As a result of this strategic partnership, MSOs, incumbent telecommunications service providers, fiber overbuilders, municipalities, electric cooperatives and enterprise end-customers and resellers will receive timely and reliable sourcing of leading fiber-based broadband access, customer premises and 5G mobile transport solutions from DZS through Digicomm.

Digicomm, best known as a premier distributor of products for the global CATV industry, is expanding its target market to include broadband access and mobile transport providers of all shapes and sizes, while at the same time bringing world-class fiber access and mobile xHaul solutions to the MSO market.

The DZS and Digicomm partnership especially benefits U.S.-based DZS customers that are accelerating their spending because of government initiatives like the $65B Bipartisan Broadband Infrastructure Bill that was recently passed by the Senate, the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), the Consolidated Appropriations Act, the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act. Many DZS customers across the service provider spectrum, such as the regional ILECs, cable operators, fiber overbuilders, municipalities and utility companies, have already secured grants and awards related to these programs, and are looking for partners that can help them secure project success that is based on meeting both time and experience delivery requirements.

The partnership is effective immediately, and DZS has already begun shipping its market leading DZS Velocity FTTx OLT solutions, DZS Helix customer premises solutions and DZS Chronos mobile transport technology to Digicomm. Of special note, in addition to supporting the latest standards-based PON and point-to-point access solutions and converged mobile transport standards, many DZS solutions are environmentally hardened for supporting remote and far-edge deployment scenarios.

Read the full announcement here.

DZS

