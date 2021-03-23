Dish Network chooses NEC's Netcracker for fiber automation

WALTHAM, Mass. – Netcracker Technology announced today that it will provide full-stack digital solutions to DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH), automating the interaction between DISH and its transport network services providers. The agreement includes customer order management, customer contract management, billing management, resource management, service management and orchestration as part of the full-stack portfolio.

Netcracker's solutions, hosted in a public cloud environment, will help DISH automate a variety of functions, including leasing fiber connectivity, project management of fiber deliveries, service provisioning, performance reporting and invoice reconciliation. The solutions will also interface with network assurance tools and will help manage vendor compliance with contractual terms and service level agreements.

"We chose Netcracker for its ability to provide a fully-integrated, modern, single-stack cloud platform that will be connected to service providers across the United States," said Jeff McSchooler, Executive Vice President of Wireless Operations at DISH Network. "Speed to market is critical for us, and with Netcracker's solutions we can order and manage our connectivity with extreme efficiency and minimal staff oversight to achieve our vision of a fully automated, lean network model."

"We are delighted to be a key software partner in DISH's highly disruptive, cloud-based 5G network, including delivering critical BSS solutions such as billing management and customer management," said Sylvain Seignour, Chief Customer Officer at Netcracker. "Our broad range of automated management and orchestration solutions will accelerate the speed at which DISH can activate its 5G network and begin to offer innovative next-generation digital services."

