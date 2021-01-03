Digital Colony to buy Boingo and take it private

LOS ANGELES – Boingo Wireless, Inc. ("Boingo" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: WIFI), the leading distributed antenna system ("DAS") and Wi-Fi provider that serves carriers, consumers, property owners and advertisers worldwide, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger to be acquired by an affiliate of Digital Colony Management, LLC ("Digital Colony"). Upon completion of the transaction, Boingo will transition from a public company to a privately held company.

Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by Boingo's Board of Directors, Digital Colony will acquire all the outstanding shares of Boingo common stock for $14.00 per share in cash through a merger, in a transaction valued at approximately $854 million, including the assumption of $199 million of Boingo's net debt obligations. The acquisition price represents a 23% premium to Boingo's closing price of $11.40 on February 26, 2021.

"We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Digital Colony, which will deliver significant and immediate value to Boingo's stockholders and concludes a robust strategic review process undertaken by Boingo over the past year," said Mike Finley, Chief Executive Officer of Boingo Wireless. "We believe Digital Colony's expertise owning and operating digital infrastructure businesses, combined with its relationships, resources and access to long-term, private capital markets, will provide greater flexibility for Boingo to continue advancing its business strategy."

Warren Roll, Managing Director of Digital Colony, added, "Boingo is a leader in indoor wireless infrastructure, operating networks that serve a large and growing addressable market. We look forward to working with the experienced Boingo team as they continue to develop and deploy reliable networks serving their diverse set of high-quality customers."

The transaction, which is subject to the receipt of Boingo shareholder approval, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

TAP Advisors is serving as exclusive financial advisor and provided a fairness opinion to Boingo's Board of Directors in connection with the transaction and Gunderson Dettmer is serving as legal counsel. Credit Suisse is acting as lead financial advisor and Truist Securities Inc. is acting as co-financial advisor to Digital Colony in connection with the transaction. Debt financing for the transaction is being led by Truist Securities Inc. along with Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners TD Securities and CIT. Simpson Thacher is serving as legal advisor to Digital Colony.

For further information regarding all terms and conditions contained in the definitive agreement, please see the Form 8-K the Company will file with the SEC in connection with this transaction.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

In connection with the proposed transaction, Boingo has canceled its conference call to discuss the Company's full year 2020 results, previously scheduled for March 1, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The Company expects to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 on March 1, 2021.

