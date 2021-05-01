Delta picks Viasat for in-flight connectivity

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced Delta Air Lines selected Viasat's industry-leading, next-generation Ka-band satellite in-flight connectivity (IFC) solution for more than 300 mainline narrow-body aircraft, including both new delivery and retrofits on A321ceo, 737-900ER and select 757-200 aircraft. Delta expects to bring the Viasat technology onboard these aircraft starting summer 2021, with Delta having the option to add additional fleets.

Delta will be upgrading its current IFC system to Viasat's more advanced Ka-band satellite-powered technology to provide all customers with enhanced and reliable in-flight internet capabilities—including faster, more consistent connections and an ability to stream all types of entertainment and popular over-the-top content—to any internet-ready device, gate-to-gate. The Viasat/Delta relationship will lay the groundwork toward a true full, fast and free in-flight internet experience as well as future enhancements and personalization on customer seatback screens.

Delta's aircraft will be outfitted with Viasat's latest Ka-band IFC system, and will be compatible with Viasat's complete fleet of satellites, including Viasat's first-generation spacecraft and partner satellites; its second-generation spacecraft ViaSat-2, and the forthcoming ViaSat-3 class of satellites, which are expected to offer global coverage with nearly eight times more capacity than Viasat's current fleet—which means even more enhanced connectivity and streaming services to keep up with expected increases in demand.

