OFC 2022: Cignal AI's Andrew Schmitt on what's hot in optical

OFC 2022 – San Diego – Andrew Schmitt, founder and directing analyst at Cignal AI, discusses how advanced computing requirements from machine learning and AI are driving the need for co-packaged optics. He also talks about the possibility that the 400ZR market is suddenly becoming fragmented and why there was not a singularly huge, market-moving announcement at OFC.

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading