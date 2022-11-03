OFC 2022: Cignal AI's Andrew Schmitt on what's hot in optical

OFC 2022: Cignal AI's Andrew Schmitt on what's hot in optical3/11/2022
OFC 2022 – San Diego – Andrew Schmitt, founder and directing analyst at Cignal AI, discusses how advanced computing requirements from machine learning and AI are driving the need for co-packaged optics. He also talks about the possibility that the 400ZR market is suddenly becoming fragmented and why there was not a singularly huge, market-moving announcement at OFC.
— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading