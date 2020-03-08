Dasan Zhone names Charlie Vogt president and CEO

Plano, Texas – DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI or "DZS"), a leading enabler of the emerging hyper-connected, hyper-broadband world, today announced it has appointed Charlie Vogt as president, CEO and director effective August 1. Vogt, a distinguished information technology and communications executive, joins DZS from ATX Networks, where he remains a member of the board. He succeeds Yung Kim, who has retired after a successful 40-year international telecommunications career and nearly four years at the helm of DZS.

A lifelong entrepreneur, Vogt has spent the past two decades leading organizations through high growth and rapid change in challenging and competitive environments. Vogt was most recently president and CEO of ATX Networks, a leader in broadband access and media distribution, where he led the company through extensive transformation and growth.

Prior to ATX, Vogt spent five years as president and CEO of Imagine Communications, where he directed the company through revolutionary change as it evolved its core technology, including large-scale restructuring and rebranding and multiple technology acquisitions as he implemented a disruptive vision and growth strategy. Before joining Imagine Communications, Vogt was president and CEO of GENBAND (today known as Ribbon Communications), where he transformed the company from a startup to the industry's global leader in voice over IP and real-time IP communications solutions. His professional career has also included leadership roles at Taqua (Tekelec), Lucent Technology (Nokia), Ascend Communications (Lucent), ADTRAN, Motorola and IBM.

Vogt will be based in the new DZS headquarters in Plano, Texas.

