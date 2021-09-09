Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

CSPs not fully satisfied with incumbent IP vendors – survey

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 9/9/2021
Comment (0)

If you're an incumbent IP network equipment supplier, the chances that your operator customers are entirely happy with you are remarkably slim. Your high costs and lack of kit interoperability, not to mention a concern about your pace of innovation, are the things most likely to be sticking in their craws.

These were some of the findings from a recent online survey of 100 network operators worldwide. Conducted by Heavy Reading and sponsored by Israeli firm DriveNets – a specialist in cloud-native networking software and network disaggregation solutions – the survey and accompanying white paper from Heavy Reading, "A radical network change to cloud," should serve as a wake up call for incumbent vendors if they want to hang on to their communications service provider (CSPs) accounts.

Of those canvassed, only 7% said they were "fully satisfied" with their existing IP network suppliers. Given that more than one-third of survey respondents are from "large Tier 1 operators" (those clocking up more than $5 billion in annual revenue), the statistic indicates that incumbent vendors are failing to fully meet the needs of their biggest customers.

Heavy Reading, based on the survey and previous research, warned incumbent suppliers to either adapt to what CSPs want or face the ignominy of being booted out.

"Disaggregation is opening the IP market to new supplier choices that have not existed in decades, giving operators new power in the buyer-seller relationship," said Sterling Perrin, senior principal analyst at Heavy Reading and author of the whitepaper.

Next-gen IP architectures mean next-gen vendor requirements

In parallel with CSP unease about existing IP network suppliers, the survey highlighted a growing trend of adopting disaggregated and cloud-native networks.

Two-fifths of survey respondents in the fixed network category said they had already deployed the next-gen IP tech, while 42% in the mobile network operator camp said they had done the same. Over 60% of those canvassed said they planned to deploy in the next five years.

The survey highlighted various factors driving the need for architectural change in IP networks among CSPs, but cost reduction topped the list by a considerable amount (over 60% of respondents put this as among their top three reasons). Other prominent drivers for architectural change include the move to a cloud strategy (selected by 44%), network scale (42%) and greater vendor diversity (39%).

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The Heavy Reading report said the strong showing of cloud strategy was most likely the result of "new dynamics between service and cloud providers," which are becoming partners and competitors at the same time.

"Cloud providers are pursuing CSPs' revenue streams," said Ido Susan, co-founder and CEO of DriveNets. "They're not only taking on some operational networking payloads but are also becoming a backbone alternative for enterprise services. Transforming their network to a modern, fully virtualized cloud-native architecture will enable them to be more innovative, roll out new capabilities at the network edge next to new cloud buildouts, and substantially lower their costs."

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 15, 2021 Cable Goes to the Edge
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE