Cox closes Segra acquisition

ATLANTA – Cox Communications has finalized the acquisition of the commercial services segment of Charlotte, N.C.-based Segra, one of the largest privately-held fiber infrastructure providers in the U.S.

Segra is a leading super-regional, fiber-based provider serving commercial enterprise and carrier customers in nine states in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast with fiber optic infrastructure and state-of-the-art voice and data technology solutions. The investment represents one of the largest in Cox Communications history. The Segra acquisition supports the company's ongoing focus of strategic infrastructure investments and its continued commitment to the business services market.

"Cox has invested more than $15 billion in its communities through infrastructure upgrades in the last decade and acquiring Segra's commercial services business underscores our commitment to continue to make big bets in the business services space," said Mark Greatrex, incoming president, Cox Communications. "An expanded geographical presence, greater network capacity and more services will be an immediate benefit for customers of both companies and will better enable us to meet the significant demand for our solutions."

Segra's existing management team will continue to lead the Segra enterprise and carrier organization following the acquisition, will retain the Segra brand and operate as a stand-alone business within the Cox family of companies.

