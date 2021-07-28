Consolidated touts gigabit service expansion

MATTOON, Ill. – Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a top 10 fiber provider, delivered new, high-speed fiber internet services to 122,000 homes and small businesses in the first half of 2021, setting the company well on its way to completing 300,000 gigabit speed fiber connections by the end of the year.

More than 60 towns in California, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Texas, and Vermont have benefited from the company's five-year fiber expansion plan, which will upgrade more than 70% of its service footprint to symmetrical, multi-gig speeds.

These infrastructure updates play a critical role in bridging the digital divide that exists across all states and especially rural areas during a time when broadband internet access is more important than ever for families and communities. Consolidated's fiber internet delivers speeds 20 times faster than the national average[i], with symmetrical upload and download speeds, allowing customers to work and learn from home, video chat without freezing, and download high-definition video with multiple connected devices simultaneously.

Consolidated's new fiber-to-the-premises internet networks are delivering reliable, high-speed connectivity with highly competitive pricing and plans for a wide range of needs. Symmetrical 1-gig service is available for $70 per month, including equipment and installation costs. All residential plans feature a one-year price lock with no contract required.

Read the full announcement here.

Consolidated Communications