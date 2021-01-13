Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Consolidated Communications taps Ciena for 5G network prep

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/13/2021
Comment (0)

HANOVER, Md. – Consolidated Communications is working with Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) to upgrade its wireline network to support new and emerging 5G services and applications. Leveraging Ciena's Adaptive IP solution, Consolidated Communications will address the critical need for better, more reliable connectivity as its customers shift to a more virtual environment.

Key Facts:

  • Consolidated Communications is a leading fiber provider in the U.S. and delivers innovative broadband and business communications solutions to consumer, commercial and carrier customers across a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,300 miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of solutions, including high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, cloud and managed services.
  • The Ciena partnership enables Consolidated to utilize its next-generation network to present new FlexEthernet-based slicing options with unprecedented performance. This allows the Consolidated network to act as a managed service provider to carrier customers using the network. Consolidated provides all the infrastructure a carrier needs without having to provide for the gear itself, allowing speed-to-market options in areas that wireless carriers find hard to reach, along with operational expense savings over the life of the implementation.
  • Consolidated will leverage Ciena's Adaptive IP solutions including the 5164, 5166 and 5170 Routers, along with the 8180 Coherent Networking Platform, to provide standards-based IP connectivity and network slicing that is both open and optimized for 5G xHaul connectivity.
  • Ciena's Adaptive IP solution will also provide Consolidated Communications with next generation network automation and control by leveraging Ciena's Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller, the multi-vendor Blue Planet Multi-Domain Service Orchestration (MDSO) and Blue Planet Route Optimization and Analysis (ROA) software. These capabilities will enable Consolidated Communications to make more informed decisions based on data-driven analytics to plan and activate network applications faster, while also making it easier to troubleshoot and resolve IP service issues.

Read the full announcement here.

Ciena
Consolidated Communications

