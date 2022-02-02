Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Connected2Fiber rebrands as Connectbase to go beyond fiber

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/2/2022
Comment (0)

BOSTON – Connected2Fiber, The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announces that it has rebranded to Connectbase. Following a year of significant milestones, the new branding and message is reflective of the company's growth and solution evolution. The brand is now more aligned with the entire spectrum of network connectivity options, including wireless, copper, coax and fiber. And while the company's name and branding have changed, its mission remains steady.

"From day one, we set out on a path to catalog the world's networks with location context and specificity and create a platform that streamlines and automates connectivity buying and selling," comments Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO of Connectbase (formerly Connected2Fiber). "Our mission today, as it has always been, is to be the location source of truth for the connectivity industry. That doesn't mean simply bringing buyers and sellers together. It means doing so on a foundation of detailed, location-specific intelligence, automation and efficiency."

Connectbase's SaaS-based platform for network buyers and sellers, The Connected World, manages over 1.4 billion locations across 147 countries. The product's buyer cloud enables network providers to identify, manage, and quote ideal provider partners for any deal to mitigate fallout issues that plague over 20% of all connectivity orders globally. The seller cloud ensures that sellers of connectivity are maximizing opportunities when building capital-intensive networks and streamlining the sales process to prevent unnecessary costs and lost revenue. The accuracies and efficiencies provided by The Connected World significantly improve overall customer experience, which benefits all parties involved.

"Our rebrand doesn't mark the completion of the mission, it marks the evolution and doubling down of that mission," continues Edmond. "Today, Connectbase and The Connected World platform are at the center of that location-specific source of truth. It's home base for connectivity buying and selling."

Generating millions of quotes per month representing over $10 billion in global connectivity spend, The Connected World includes 1.4 billion actively managed locations, with over 5,800 network service providers mapped by location and more than 16 million tenants displayed by location. With a 108% jump in platform users over the past year, Connectbase now serves hundreds of customers, including the top 10 fiber infrastructure providers and MSOs in the United States.

Connectbase

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
February 16, 2022 Enabling customer-driven ‘360° Assurance’ for the 5G Era: Key Use Cases
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
February 22, 2022 Exploring real-world 5G use case at the 5G Open Innovation Lab
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
A Unified and Distributed Global Content Delivery Network Is More Than a Vision By Theodore Tzevelekis, Vice President and Head, Mass Scale Infrastructure Group (MIG) Business Development, Cisco
Reimagine Your Network With a Converged SDN Transport Architecture By Gurudatt Shenoy, Vice President, Product Management, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco Systems
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
Don’t Take the Risk – Non-Stop Network Monitoring Is Vital in 5G and DevOps By Tommi Luukkala, Head of Portfolio Management, Care Services - Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE