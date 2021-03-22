Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Connected2Fiber connects with $12M in funding

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/22/2021
Comment (0)

BOSTON – Connected2Fiber, The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announced today that it has secured $12 million in Series B financing led by Harbert Growth Partners as well as current investors Ascent Venture Partners, Nauta Capital, and Osage Venture Partners. The new funding will be used to invest in the organization's go-to-market operations across sales, marketing, and customer success teams as well as accelerate the product roadmap for its platform, The Connected World. Product investments will deliver new ecosystem integrations, buyer and seller capabilities that will include additional APIs, and build out of the next phase of location truth within the platform. Connected2Fiber will also introduce new AI and analytic capabilities as well as real-time data connectors that feed The Connected World's application and analytic suite.

"Buying and selling network in today's fragmented environment is complex and slow, leading to missed opportunities, challenging customer experiences and lower profits on all sides of the equation," comments Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO at Connected2Fiber. "Our platform continues to solve the most difficult challenges associated with network transactions by providing buyers and sellers with a location-specific, data-driven blueprint of their addressable market and then automating critical processes, resulting in smarter and faster decisions for both parties. Our success and growth within both the buyer and seller community has produced an ever-expanding platform ecosystem and, with this new investment, we'll not only be able to scale our selling efforts but continue to innovate to provide additional analytical insight and global reach."

Connected2Fiber's growth is reflective of a number of trends occurring in the connectivity industry. With tens of thousands of network providers around the world, a virtually limitless number of consumers, and the frequent need for partnerships to support selling and delivery efforts, network transactions have historically been complicated. Traditionally, there has not been much in the way of reliable data and robust applications to improve and accelerate network buying and selling decisions. Rather, there's been an overreliance on manual processes and "best guesses" in executing transactions. The inefficiencies that result from not being able to clearly visualize market supply of network and demand for it coupled with slow, manual approaches to leveraging the insight for network buying and selling cost the industry billions of dollars every year. This problem is magnified by accelerated demand for network, driven by the continual emergence of cloud-based services that support use cases such as remote working and learning as well as other considerably growing industry trends such as 5G and SD-WAN.

For market participants to maximize profitable growth prospects and capitalize on an ever-increasing appetite for connectivity, network supply from their unique, proprietary perspective and market demand must be easily discoverable with trust at a location level and operational processes must be automated. The Connected World platform delivers this experience and powers digital transformation in the buying and selling processes of companies from global carriers to rural telephone and cable TV operators to managed service providers of every focus and size.

Recent Connected2Fiber growth metrics include:

  • Serving the top 10 fiber infrastructure providers and MSOs in the United States
  • Serving 4 out of the top 5 LECs and network-oriented managed service providers in the United States
  • 108% jump in platform users over the past year
  • 390% year-over-year increase in locations managed by customers
  • Over 5,800 network operators profiled around the world and growing
  • 213% year-over-year increase in unique entity locations tracked globally

"Connected2Fiber is positioned to capitalize on the need for digital transformation among service providers, which is significant given the dramatic spike in network demand and innovation within the connectivity industry," comments Tom Roberts, General Partner at Harbert Growth Partners. "As key network trends evolve, much like we're seeing with cloud, 5G and SD-WAN, the ability to transact in real-time, combined with actionable intelligence as it relates to network supply and demand, is essential to positively transforming buying and selling. Connected2Fiber leads the industry in providing critical, location-specific data as well as a platform to leverage that intelligence to automate key network buying and selling processes, ultimately creating an impressive ecosystem of buyers and sellers. We're thrilled to lead the Series B round and to support them as they continue to innovate and help digitally transform this essential industry."

Connected2Fiber's previous equity rounds total $15 million, bringing total funding to date to $27 million in equity.

Connected2Fiber

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
March 29, 2021 Speedy Recovery of SMEs Enabled by ICT
March 31, 2021 Broadband CPE Application-Based Monetization Strategies for CSP
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology to Power an Inclusive Recovery By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
South Korea’s LG U+ Proves Early 5G Market Entry Is a Plus By Huawei
Huawei Launches Platform to Power Wireless Carriers' Digital Transformation By Huawei
Could Wireless Networks Serving Industry 4.0 Applications Succeed Without Automation? By Frank Rayal, for Huawei
No.1 NPS as Proof of Simyo Business Success By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE