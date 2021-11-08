Congruex deals for A&M Communications

BOULDER, Colo. and PORTLAND, Ore. – Congruex, a national end-to-end provider of design, engineering, construction, and maintenance services to broadband providers, today announced the acquisition of A&M Communications. The acquisition further cements Congruex's leading position as one of the nation's largest telecom engineering and construction firms. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Boring, Oregon, A&M Communications is an end-to-end provider of wireless telecommunications solutions with key service offerings including the installation and maintenance of cell tower equipment. A&M Communications is trusted by customers throughout the Pacific Northwest, Rocky Mountain, and Texas regions, with capabilities that complement Congruex's growing footprint and expansive platform of broadband network services.

Congruex's strategic acquisition of A&M Communications is the company's fourteenth since partnering in 2017 with Crestview Partners, a leading New York-based private equity firm with significant expertise in the cable, telecommunications, and business services industries.

Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP advised Congruex on the transaction. CCG Advisors served as financial advisor to A&M Communications, and Hanson Baker Ludlow Drumheller P.S. served as legal advisor.

Congruex